Phoenix, AZ, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Bank & Trust announced relief and support for employees, consumers and businesses facing challenges due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

“We recognize that the emergence of COVID-19, and the dramatic steps we all must take to limit its spread, are creating financial and other challenges for our customers and communities,” said Bill Callahan, President and CEO of Arizona Bank & Trust.

“Recent weeks have been incredibly challenging as we face the rapidly changing situation and COVID-19 altering our daily lives. While this is an unprecedented event, we are nevertheless prepared.”

Arizona Bank & Trust is a strong financial institution and part of a consortium of community banks backed by the financial strength of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Together, with Heartland and 10 other member banks, we have built a fortress balance sheet with a combined $13 billion in assets and strong liquidity.

Arizona Bank & Trust’s full line of products and services are available. To protect our employees and customers, we are providing convenient drive-thru service at our branches, with in-person meetings available by appointment.

Customers are encouraged to use online and mobile banking services, which provide self-service banking 24/7/365. Our website is regularly updated with any changes to lobby and drive-thru availability and branch hours at www.arizbank.com/covid-19-communication-center?utm_source=Homepage&utm_medium=Hero%20Banner&utm_campaign=Coronavirus

Consumer Relief Actions

ANNOUNCED March 23, 2020

We continue to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 and may adjust our consumer relief programs as necessary to support our customers. Please visit the COVID-19 resource center on our website for frequent updates and look for email updates as well.

Through April 30, 2020

Monthly maintenance fees associated with consumer checking and savings accounts will be waived. We will waive monthly maintenance fees associated with maintaining minimum balances on consumer checking and savings accounts.

We will waive monthly maintenance fees associated with maintaining minimum balances on consumer checking and savings accounts. Foreign ATM fees assessed by ARIZONA BANK & TRUST will be waived. Customers using other banks’ ATMs will not be assessed fees. Other banks and ATM operators may charge a fee and balance inquiry, withdrawal and international fees may apply.

Customers using other banks’ ATMs will not be assessed fees. Other banks and ATM operators may charge a fee and balance inquiry, withdrawal and international fees may apply. CD early redemption fees will not be assessed. Customers who need to redeem a CD early will not be assessed an early redemption fee. We recognize that customers may need access to funds to take care of unexpected expenses or respond to changes caused by the current situation. Customers must contact us to redeem to any CDs.

Through July 1, 2020

Late fees on all consumer loans will be waived. The late fees on all consumer loans will be automatically waived for customers.

The late fees on all consumer loans will be automatically waived for customers. No payment will be required on consumer credit cards. Most credit card customers will automatically see a $0 minimum due on statements beginning on April 1, 2020. Customers who have auto-payment set up for their credit card account will need to cancel auto-payment for their minimum payment to reflect $0. Customers who cancel auto-payment will see a one month delay in statement changes.

Most credit card customers will automatically see a $0 minimum due on statements beginning on April 1, 2020. Customers who have auto-payment set up for their credit card account will need to cancel auto-payment for their minimum payment to reflect $0. Customers who cancel auto-payment will see a one month delay in statement changes. Customers may elect payment deferral on consumer installment loans. Consumers may elect to defer all payments on consumer installment loans without penalty. This will not be done automatically for customers. Customers must visit our website and complete the e-form for installment loan deferrals.

Consumers may elect to defer all payments on consumer installment loans without penalty. This will not be done automatically for customers. Customers must visit our website and complete the e-form for installment loan deferrals. Small businesses can modify their loan. Small business customers may choose to make interest-only payments. They will receive a direct communication advising them how to modify their existing loan.

Small business customers may choose to make interest-only payments. They will receive a direct communication advising them how to modify their existing loan. Small businesses can skip a payment on their credit card. Most small business credit card customers will automatically see a $0 minimum due on statements beginning on April 1, 2020. Customers who have auto-payment set up for their credit card account will need to cancel auto-payment for their minimum payment to reflect $0. Customers who cancel auto-payment will see a one month delay in statement changes.

Keeping Employees Safe

Continuing to deliver excellent service to our customers and communities also means taking steps to protect the health and safety of our employees. We have:

directed all employees who can work from home to do so.

deep cleaned our locations to reduce the spread of germs.

committed to pay all employees at 100% through April 30, 2020. Employees who need time off because of illness, to care for a sick family member or to provide child care due to school or day care closings will be paid at their full rate.

restricted business travel, are monitoring personal travel, and cancelled all in-person events and meetings.

About Arizona Bank & Trust

Arizona Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a state chartered bank with more than $780 million in assets with offices in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe and Gilbert. Arizona Bank & Trust provides an array of products and services to fulfill the financial needs of individuals and businesses. It’s headquartered at 2036 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, Arizona. The bank specializes in business lending and deposit services, and provides a wide variety of personal credit and deposit services along with complete electronic banking programs. Visit www.arizbank.com or call 602.381.2090 for more information. The bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.2 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

