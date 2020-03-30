Committed to protecting health and well-being of employees,
Phoenix, AZ, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Bank & Trust announced relief and support for employees, consumers and businesses facing challenges due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
“We recognize that the emergence of COVID-19, and the dramatic steps we all must take to limit its spread, are creating financial and other challenges for our customers and communities,” said Bill Callahan, President and CEO of Arizona Bank & Trust.
“Recent weeks have been incredibly challenging as we face the rapidly changing situation and COVID-19 altering our daily lives. While this is an unprecedented event, we are nevertheless prepared.”
Arizona Bank & Trust is a strong financial institution and part of a consortium of community banks backed by the financial strength of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Together, with Heartland and 10 other member banks, we have built a fortress balance sheet with a combined $13 billion in assets and strong liquidity.
Arizona Bank & Trust’s full line of products and services are available. To protect our employees and customers, we are providing convenient drive-thru service at our branches, with in-person meetings available by appointment.
Customers are encouraged to use online and mobile banking services, which provide self-service banking 24/7/365. Our website is regularly updated with any changes to lobby and drive-thru availability and branch hours at www.arizbank.com/covid-19-communication-center?utm_source=Homepage&utm_medium=Hero%20Banner&utm_campaign=Coronavirus
Consumer Relief Actions
ANNOUNCED March 23, 2020
We continue to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 and may adjust our consumer relief programs as necessary to support our customers. Please visit the COVID-19 resource center on our website for frequent updates and look for email updates as well.
Through April 30, 2020
Through July 1, 2020
Keeping Employees Safe
Continuing to deliver excellent service to our customers and communities also means taking steps to protect the health and safety of our employees. We have:
About Arizona Bank & Trust
Arizona Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a state chartered bank with more than $780 million in assets with offices in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe and Gilbert. Arizona Bank & Trust provides an array of products and services to fulfill the financial needs of individuals and businesses. It’s headquartered at 2036 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, Arizona. The bank specializes in business lending and deposit services, and provides a wide variety of personal credit and deposit services along with complete electronic banking programs. Visit www.arizbank.com or call 602.381.2090 for more information. The bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.
About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.2 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.
