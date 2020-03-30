Merriam, KS, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Committed to protecting health and well-being of employees,
customers and the communities we call home
March 30, 2020 — OVERLAND PARK, KS — Bank of Blue Valley announced relief and support for employees, consumers and businesses facing challenges due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
“We recognize that the emergence of COVID-19, and the dramatic steps we all must take to limit its spread, are creating financial and other challenges for our customers and communities,” said Bob Regnier, CEO of Bank of Blue Valley.
“Recent weeks have been incredibly challenging as we face the rapidly changing situation and COVID-19 altering our daily lives. While this is an unprecedented event, we are nevertheless prepared,” added Wendy Reynolds, President of Bank of Blue Valley
Bank of Blue Valley is a strong financial institution and part of a consortium of community banks backed by the financial strength of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Together, with Heartland and 10 other member banks, we have built a fortress balance sheet with a combined $13 billion in assets and strong liquidity.
Bank of Blue Valley’s full line of products and services are available. To protect our employees and customers, we are providing convenient drive-thru service at our branches, with in-person meetings available by appointment.
Customers are encouraged to use online and mobile banking services, which provide self-service banking 24/7/365. Our website is regularly updated with any changes to lobby and drive-thru availability and branch hours.
Consumer Relief Actions
ANNOUNCED March 23, 2020
We continue to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 and may adjust our consumer relief programs as necessary to support our customers. Please visit the COVID-19 resource center on our website for frequent updates and look for email updates as well.
Through April 30, 2020
Through July 1, 2020
Keeping Employees Safe
Continuing to deliver excellent service to our customers and communities also means taking steps to protect the health and safety of our employees. We have:
About Bank of Blue Valley
Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Bank of Blue Valley is a wholly owned subsidy of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. with assets of approximately $1.4 billion. Bank of Blue Valley provides a broad range of banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers from 13 banking centers in Kansas and Missouri. Bank of Blue Valley offers various types of deposit products and provides personal loans, small business loans, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, working capital financing and other commercial loans. In addition, Bank of Blue Valley offers wealth management services (including financial planning, private banking, trust and investment services), card services, and online and mobile banking services. For more information, visit www.bankbv.com. Bank of Blue Valley is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.
About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.2 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.
