The Board of Directors of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) confirms its earlier assessment of the proposed level of dividend to the shareholders. However, as a precautionary measure and to better understand the consequences of Covid-19 in terms of demand, deliveries and earnings, the Board of Directors chooses to withdraw its dividend proposal at the Annual General Meeting. Instead, the Board intends to call an Extraordinary General Meeting later this year to decide on the dividend issue.

NIBE Industrier’s financial position is strong, both in terms of equity and liquidity. The Board continues to believe that the previously proposed level of dividend would not jeopardise NIBE Industrier’s operations and performance.

As previously announced, NIBE Industrier’s Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday, 14 May 2019 at 17:00 CET. The Annual General Meeting will be arranged according to the recommendations of the Public Health Authority.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO and Hans Backman, CFO; +46 (0) 433-27 30 00

This press release contains information that NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on 30 March 2020 at 20.45 CET.





