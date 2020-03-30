VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.



The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Bruce W. Aunger 6,844,873 93.30% 491,297 6.70% Douglas F. Good 6,845,167 93.31% 491,003 6.69% Darryl R. Eddy 6,845,167 93.31% 491,003 6.69% C. Michael O’Brian 6,845,167 93.31% 491,003 6.69% Joel R. McLean 7,336,170 100% 0 0% Christian Turgeon 6,845,167 93.31% 491,003 6.69%





In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

