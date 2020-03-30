VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|Bruce W. Aunger
|6,844,873
|93.30%
|491,297
|6.70%
|Douglas F. Good
|6,845,167
|93.31%
|491,003
|6.69%
|Darryl R. Eddy
|6,845,167
|93.31%
|491,003
|6.69%
|C. Michael O’Brian
|6,845,167
|93.31%
|491,003
|6.69%
|Joel R. McLean
|7,336,170
|100%
|0
|0%
|Christian Turgeon
|6,845,167
|93.31%
|491,003
|6.69%
In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.
