VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Bruce W. Aunger6,844,87393.30%491,2976.70%
     
Douglas F. Good6,845,16793.31%491,0036.69%
     
Darryl R. Eddy6,845,16793.31%491,0036.69%
     
C. Michael O’Brian6,845,16793.31%491,0036.69%
     
Joel R. McLean7,336,170100%00%
     
Christian Turgeon6,845,16793.31%491,0036.69%


In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F. Good, Executive Chairman

