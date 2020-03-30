TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its notice of annual meeting of shareholders dated February 21, 2020, Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “CEG”) (CSE:CEG) announces that, given the extraordinary circumstances regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting restrictions on public gatherings, it has made arrangements for shareholders wishing to join the meeting to be held this Tuesday March 31, 2020, originally at the Company’s offices in Santiago, Chile, to do so by telephone. The meeting will begin promptly at 4:00 p.m. Santiago time (3:00 p.m. Toronto time).

Shareholders entitled to attend the meeting may do so by calling either of the numbers as set forth below, followed by a prompt to enter the Conference ID number: 1686310:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1 800-974-5902

Local dial-in number: 416-874-8100

International dial-in numbers: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?rls=8009745902A1 (use international number listed for your jurisdiction). For example, the local number in Chile is: 12300203898.

Shareholders should be prepared to identify themselves prior to the start of the meeting and should do so at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. To the extent shareholders have not already voted, shareholders are urged to call into the meeting to vote in person.

To date, based on preliminary results tabulated after the proxy cut-off date of March 27, 2020, 75.9% of the votes attaching to the total number of outstanding common shares of the Company (one vote per share) have been voted, of which 96.8% have been voted in favour of the election of the directors named in the proxy, namely: Paul J. DesLauriers, Mario Hernandez, Stephen W. Houghton, Frederick D. Seeley, David R.S. Thomson, William Hill and Peter W. Hogg and 99.9% have been voted in favour of the election of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company.

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation is an exploration and development company with properties and activities currently focused in Chile.