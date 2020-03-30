Committed to protecting health and well-being of employees,
customers and the communities we call home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Mexico Bank & Trust announced relief and support for employees, consumers and businesses facing challenges due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
“We recognize that the emergence of COVID-19, and the dramatic steps we all must take to limit its spread, are creating financial and other challenges for our customers and communities,” said Greg Leyendecker, President, CEO of New Mexico Bank & Trust.
“Recent weeks have been incredibly challenging as we face the rapidly changing situation and COVID-19 altering our daily lives. While this is an unprecedented event, we are nevertheless prepared.”
New Mexico Bank & Trust is a strong financial institution and part of a consortium of community banks backed by the financial strength of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Together, with Heartland and 10 other member banks, we have built a fortress balance sheet with a combined $13 billion in assets and strong liquidity.
New Mexico Bank & Trust’s full line of products and services are available. To protect our employees and customers, we are providing convenient drive-thru service at our branches, with in-person meetings available by appointment.
Customers are encouraged to use online and mobile banking services, which provide self-service banking 24/7/365. Our website is regularly updated with any changes to lobby and drive-thru availability and branch hours.
Consumer Relief Actions
ANNOUNCED March 23, 2020
We continue to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 and may adjust our consumer relief programs as necessary to support our customers. Please visit the COVID-19 resource center on our website for frequent updates and look for email updates as well.
Through April 30, 2020
Through July 1, 2020
Keeping Employees Safe
Continuing to deliver excellent service to our customers and communities also means taking steps to protect the health and safety of our employees. We have:
