64 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of technologically advanced equipment. In addition, growing demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the growth of the global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market is segmented as below:

Type:

• Autologous HSCT

• Allogeneic HSCT



Geographic Segmentation:

• Asia

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Key Trends for global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market growth

This study identifies growing demand for personalized medicine as the prime reasons driving the global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as AllCells Corp., bluebird bio Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

