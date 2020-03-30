For Third Consecutive Year Company Reports Record Revenues - $28 Million - and Record Transaction Processing Volume - $3.54 Billion

PayFac Processing Volumes more than Double sequentially over Third Quarter, leading to Fastest Revenue Growth Rate of Year in Fourth Quarter

SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq:USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, which ended December 31, 2019.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “Revenue growth accelerated to 15% in the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the highest quarterly rate of revenue growth this year, as PayFac transaction processing volumes significantly increased.  As a result of the strong fourth quarter, we reported our third consecutive year of record transaction processing volume and record revenues.  Our strategy to invest the cash flow generated by our strong ACH business into our PayFac and Prepaid growth initiatives is now beginning to provide anticipated returns, which we expect to further improve in the future.”

“Headed into the new year Usio is ideally positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for comprehensive electronic payments solution that can provide users access to issuing (prepaid), acquiring and ACH payment enablement capabilities all from Usio.  We anticipate revenues to grow in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.  This reflects our continued development of innovative, proprietary technology that is meeting the demand of our target market.  We also believe we are well positioned to  opportunistically capitalize on accretive acquisitions which would provide incremental growth and cash flow.  Our expectations are tempered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become a threat to overall economic growth worldwide.  Our first concern, of course, is for the safety of our employees as well as those of our customers, and we are implementing actions as prescribed by government health officials to provide them with the highest degree of protection and information.  The crisis is rapidly evolving and has created uncertainty.  Fortunately, Usio has limited exposure to retail (face-to-face) processing, and we are hopeful that any decrease in our processing volume precipitated by COVID-19 can be mitigated by any increases in ACH and other non-face-to-face processing volume COVID-19 may create, but we remain uncertain”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Revenues were $7.4 million for the fourth quarter, up 15% compared to $6.4 million in the same period last year.  The primary drivers of the revenue growth was total (legacy and PayFac combined) credit card transaction processing volume, which was up 27% over the same time period in 2018, primarily attributable to the strength of PayFac volumes, which were up 134% sequentially from the third quarter.

Gross profits were $1.5 million, little changed from the same period last year.  Gross margins were 20.3% compared to 23.7% in the same period last year.  Gross margins in the quarter primarily reflect the higher proportion of total credit card transactions processed in the quarter.

The operating loss for the quarter was $1.5 million compared to an operating loss of approximately $900,000 in the same period last year.  The increase in the operating loss primarily reflects an increase in investment in the resources that are fueling the rapid growth of PayFac volumes as well as innovations in our issuing platform.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($596,000) compared to adjusted EBITDA of ($83,000) in the same period a year ago.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million, or ($0.12) per share and compared to a net loss of $876,000 or ($0.07) per share for the same period last year.

More than $900 million of total dollars were processed in the fourth quarter, an increase over the same quarter a year ago.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $2.1million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt at December 31, 2019.

Financial Results for Full Year 2019

Revenues for 2019 were $28.2 million, up 13% from $25 million for the same period last year.  Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.9 million, up 5% from $5.6 million for the same period last year.  Gross margins were 21.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 22.3% in the same period last year reflecting the increase in the proportion of revenue generated by total card processing.

Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.1 million compared to $3.8 million for the same period last year due to continued investments in the Prepaid and PayFac growth initiatives.  Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 was a loss of $1.7 million compared to a loss of $647,000 for the same period in the prior year.  Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.1 million or ($0.39) per share compared to a net loss of $3.8 million or ($0.31) per share in the same period last year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Usio, Inc.'s management will host a conference call with a live webcast today at 5:00 pm Eastern time to provide a business update.  To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-883-3890.  International callers should call + 1-412-317-9246.  All callers should ask for the Usio conference call.  The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company’s website at www.usio.com/invest.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through April 13, 2020.  The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international).  The replay conference playback code is 10140711. 

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Joe Hassett, Investor Relations
joeh@gregoryfca.com
610-228-2110


USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents$2,137,580  $2,159,698 
Accounts receivable, net1,274,001  1,214,355 
Settlement processing assets38,906,780  44,139,861 
Prepaid card load assets528,434  535,479 
Prepaid expenses and other183,575  101,722 
Note receivable, net  108,750 
Current assets before merchant reserves43,030,370  48,259,865 
Merchant reserves10,016,904  12,645,803 
Total current assets53,047,274  60,905,668 
    
Property and equipment, net1,557,521  1,932,660 
    
Other assets:   
Intangibles, net2,676,427  3,676,427 
Deferred tax asset1,394,000  1,394,000 
Operating lease right-of-use assets2,480,902   
Other assets404,055  306,757 
Total other assets6,955,384  5,377,184 
    
Total Assets$61,560,179  $68,215,512 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current Liabilities:   
Accounts payable$419,849  $308,178 
Accrued expenses1,360,551  852,717 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion356,184   
Settlement processing obligations38,906,780  44,139,861 
Prepaid card load liabilities528,434  535,479 
Deferred revenues123,529  20,000 
Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations41,695,327  45,856,235 
Merchant reserve obligations10,016,904  12,645,803 
Total current liabilities51,712,231  58,502,038 
    
Non-current liabilities:   
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion2,279,613   
Deferred rent  79,748 
Total liabilities53,991,844  58,581,786 
    
Stockholders' Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares issued and outstanding in 2019 and 2018   
    
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 18,224,577 and 17,129,680 issued and 17,104,998 and 16,043,630 outstanding in 2019 and 2018186,656  185,561 
Additional paid-in capital77,055,273  74,568,627 
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,119,579 and 1,086,050 shares in 2019 and 2018(1,885,452) (1,813,546)
Deferred compensation(5,636,154) (6,270,675)
Accumulated deficit(62,151,988) (57,036,241)
Total stockholders' equity7,568,335  9,633,726 
    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$61,560,179  $68,215,512 


USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 Three Months Ended (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Revenues$7,367,392  $6,422,841  $28,200,535  $25,024,124 
Cost of services5,868,176  4,902,990  22,251,325  19,454,611 
Gross profit1,499,216  1,519,851  5,949,210  5,569,513 
        
Selling, general and administrative:       
Stock-based compensation337,649  289,886  1,292,419  1,251,779 
Other expenses2,095,096  1,602,885  7,697,267  6,216,605 
Depreciation and Amortization547,229  486,474  2,022,520  1,875,638 
Total operating expenses2,979,974  2,379,245  11,012,206  9,344,022 
        
Operating (loss)(1,480,758) (859,394) (5,062,996) (3,774,509)
        
Other income:       
Interest income15,315  26,307  81,790  76,551 
Other income (expense)(32,838) 462  (32,653) (77)
       Other income and (expense), net(17,523) 26,769  49,137  76,474 
        
(Loss) before income taxes(1,498,281) (832,625) (5,013,859) (3,698,035)
Income taxes29,932  43,780  101,888  77,780 
        
Net (Loss)$(1,528,213) $(876,405) $(5,115,747) $(3,775,815)
        
Earnings (Loss) Per Share       
Basic (loss) per common share:$(0.12) $(0.07) $(0.39) $(0.31)
Diluted (loss) per common share:$(0.12) $(0.07) $(0.39) $(0.31)
Weighted average common shares outstanding       
Basic13,086,516  12,129,283  12,958,067  12,128,816 
Diluted13,086,516  12,129,283  12,958,067  12,128,816 


USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Operating Activities    
Net (loss) $(5,115,747) $(3,775,815)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used) by operating activities:    
Depreciation 1,022,520  875,638 
Amortization 1,000,000  1,000,000 
Provision for loss on note receivable 108,750  36,250 
Non-cash stock-based compensation 1,292,419  1,251,779 
Amortization of stock warrant costs 35,940  8,985 
Issuance of stock to consultant   7,911 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable (59,646) (244,681)
Prepaid expenses and other (81,853) 75,223 
Operating lease right-to-use assets (2,480,902)  
Other assets (97,298) (149,192)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 619,505  42,574 
Operating lease liabilities 2,635,797   
Prepaid card load obligations (7,045) 346,802 
Merchant reserves (2,628,899) (2,331,665)
Deferred revenue 103,529  20,000 
Deferred rent (79,748) 79,748 
Net cash (used) by operating activities (3,732,678) (2,756,443)
     
Investing Activities    
Purchases of property and equipment (647,383) (703,112)
Repayment of note receivable   5,000 
Net cash (used) by investing activities (647,383) (698,112)
     
Financing Activities    
Proceeds from public offering, net of expenses 1,793,905   
Purchases of treasury stock (71,906) (982,487)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 1,721,999  (982,487)
     
Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves (2,658,062) (4,437,042)
Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves, beginning of year 15,340,980  19,778,022 
     
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Load Assets and Merchant Reserves, End of Year $12,682,918  $15,340,980 
     
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information    
Cash paid during the period for:    
Interest    
Income taxes 82,206  49,000 
Non-cash transactions:    
Issuance of deferred stock compensation 273,000  303,750 


USIO, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

      Additional Paid - In Capital Treasury
Stock		 Deferred Compensation Accumulated
Deficit		 Total
Stockholders'
Equity
  Common Stock     
  Shares Amount     
               
Balance at December 31, 2017 16,874,235 $186,299  $74,041,083  $(831,059) $(7,012,544) $(53,260,426) $13,123,353 
               
Issuance of common stock, restricted 5,000  5  7,906        7,911 
Issuance of common stock, employees, restricted 175,000  175  303,575    (303,750)    
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 142,112  142  355,618        355,760 
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (66,667) (1,060) (148,540)   144,075    (5,525)
Warrant compensation cost     8,985        8,985 
Deferred compensation amortization         901,544    901,544 
Purchase of treasury stock       (982,487)     (982,487)
Net (loss) for the year           (3,775,815) (3,775,815)
               
Balance at December 31, 2018 17,129,680  $185,561  $74,568,627  $(1,813,546) $(6,270,675) $(57,036,241) $9,633,726 
               
Issuance of common stock, public offering 769,230  769  1,793,136        1,793,905 
Issuance of common stock, employees, restricted 175,000  175  272,825    (273,000)    
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 156,667  157  397,999        398,156 
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (6,000) (6) (13,254)   13,260     
Warrant compensation costs     35,940        35,940 
Deferred compensation amortization         894,261    894,261 
Purchase of treasury stock       (71,906)     (71,906)
Net (loss) for the period           (5,115,747) (5,115,747)
               
Balance at December 31, 2019 18,224,577  $186,656  $77,055,273  $(1,885,452) $(5,636,154) $(62,151,988) $7,568,335 
               


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

    
 Three Months Ended (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
20192018 20192018
        
Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:       
Operating (Loss)$(1,480,758) $(859,394) $(5,062,996) $(3,774,509)
Depreciation and amortization547,229  486,474  2,022,520  1,875,638 
EBITDA(933,529) (372,920) (3,040,476) (1,898,871)
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net337,649  289,886  1,292,419  1,251,779 
Adjusted EBITDA$(595,880) $(83,034) $(1,748,057) $(647,092)
        
        
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:       
Revenues$7,367,392  $6,422,841  $28,200,535  $25,024,124 
Adjusted EBITDA(595,880) (83,034) (1,748,057) (647,092)
Adjusted EBITDA margins-8.1% -1.3% -6.2% -2.6%
        