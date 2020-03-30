For Third Consecutive Year Company Reports Record Revenues - $28 Million - and Record Transaction Processing Volume - $3.54 Billion



PayFac Processing Volumes more than Double sequentially over Third Quarter, leading to Fastest Revenue Growth Rate of Year in Fourth Quarter

SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq:USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, which ended December 31, 2019.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “Revenue growth accelerated to 15% in the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the highest quarterly rate of revenue growth this year, as PayFac transaction processing volumes significantly increased. As a result of the strong fourth quarter, we reported our third consecutive year of record transaction processing volume and record revenues. Our strategy to invest the cash flow generated by our strong ACH business into our PayFac and Prepaid growth initiatives is now beginning to provide anticipated returns, which we expect to further improve in the future.”

“Headed into the new year Usio is ideally positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for comprehensive electronic payments solution that can provide users access to issuing (prepaid), acquiring and ACH payment enablement capabilities all from Usio. We anticipate revenues to grow in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This reflects our continued development of innovative, proprietary technology that is meeting the demand of our target market. We also believe we are well positioned to opportunistically capitalize on accretive acquisitions which would provide incremental growth and cash flow. Our expectations are tempered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become a threat to overall economic growth worldwide. Our first concern, of course, is for the safety of our employees as well as those of our customers, and we are implementing actions as prescribed by government health officials to provide them with the highest degree of protection and information. The crisis is rapidly evolving and has created uncertainty. Fortunately, Usio has limited exposure to retail (face-to-face) processing, and we are hopeful that any decrease in our processing volume precipitated by COVID-19 can be mitigated by any increases in ACH and other non-face-to-face processing volume COVID-19 may create, but we remain uncertain”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Revenues were $7.4 million for the fourth quarter, up 15% compared to $6.4 million in the same period last year. The primary drivers of the revenue growth was total (legacy and PayFac combined) credit card transaction processing volume, which was up 27% over the same time period in 2018, primarily attributable to the strength of PayFac volumes, which were up 134% sequentially from the third quarter.

Gross profits were $1.5 million, little changed from the same period last year. Gross margins were 20.3% compared to 23.7% in the same period last year. Gross margins in the quarter primarily reflect the higher proportion of total credit card transactions processed in the quarter.

The operating loss for the quarter was $1.5 million compared to an operating loss of approximately $900,000 in the same period last year. The increase in the operating loss primarily reflects an increase in investment in the resources that are fueling the rapid growth of PayFac volumes as well as innovations in our issuing platform.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($596,000) compared to adjusted EBITDA of ($83,000) in the same period a year ago.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million, or ($0.12) per share and compared to a net loss of $876,000 or ($0.07) per share for the same period last year.

More than $900 million of total dollars were processed in the fourth quarter, an increase over the same quarter a year ago.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $2.1million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt at December 31, 2019.

Financial Results for Full Year 2019



Revenues for 2019 were $28.2 million, up 13% from $25 million for the same period last year. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.9 million, up 5% from $5.6 million for the same period last year. Gross margins were 21.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 22.3% in the same period last year reflecting the increase in the proportion of revenue generated by total card processing.

Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.1 million compared to $3.8 million for the same period last year due to continued investments in the Prepaid and PayFac growth initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 was a loss of $1.7 million compared to a loss of $647,000 for the same period in the prior year. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.1 million or ($0.39) per share compared to a net loss of $3.8 million or ($0.31) per share in the same period last year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Usio, Inc.'s management will host a conference call with a live webcast today at 5:00 pm Eastern time to provide a business update. To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-883-3890. International callers should call + 1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company’s website at www.usio.com/invest .

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through April 13, 2020. The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 10140711.



About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:



Joe Hassett, Investor Relations

joeh@gregoryfca.com

610-228-2110





USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,137,580 $ 2,159,698 Accounts receivable, net 1,274,001 1,214,355 Settlement processing assets 38,906,780 44,139,861 Prepaid card load assets 528,434 535,479 Prepaid expenses and other 183,575 101,722 Note receivable, net — 108,750 Current assets before merchant reserves 43,030,370 48,259,865 Merchant reserves 10,016,904 12,645,803 Total current assets 53,047,274 60,905,668 Property and equipment, net 1,557,521 1,932,660 Other assets: Intangibles, net 2,676,427 3,676,427 Deferred tax asset 1,394,000 1,394,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,480,902 — Other assets 404,055 306,757 Total other assets 6,955,384 5,377,184 Total Assets $ 61,560,179 $ 68,215,512 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 419,849 $ 308,178 Accrued expenses 1,360,551 852,717 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 356,184 — Settlement processing obligations 38,906,780 44,139,861 Prepaid card load liabilities 528,434 535,479 Deferred revenues 123,529 20,000 Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations 41,695,327 45,856,235 Merchant reserve obligations 10,016,904 12,645,803 Total current liabilities 51,712,231 58,502,038 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 2,279,613 — Deferred rent — 79,748 Total liabilities 53,991,844 58,581,786 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares issued and outstanding in 2019 and 2018 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 18,224,577 and 17,129,680 issued and 17,104,998 and 16,043,630 outstanding in 2019 and 2018 186,656 185,561 Additional paid-in capital 77,055,273 74,568,627 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,119,579 and 1,086,050 shares in 2019 and 2018 (1,885,452 ) (1,813,546 ) Deferred compensation (5,636,154 ) (6,270,675 ) Accumulated deficit (62,151,988 ) (57,036,241 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,568,335 9,633,726 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 61,560,179 $ 68,215,512





USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Revenues $ 7,367,392 $ 6,422,841 $ 28,200,535 $ 25,024,124 Cost of services 5,868,176 4,902,990 22,251,325 19,454,611 Gross profit 1,499,216 1,519,851 5,949,210 5,569,513 Selling, general and administrative: Stock-based compensation 337,649 289,886 1,292,419 1,251,779 Other expenses 2,095,096 1,602,885 7,697,267 6,216,605 Depreciation and Amortization 547,229 486,474 2,022,520 1,875,638 Total operating expenses 2,979,974 2,379,245 11,012,206 9,344,022 Operating (loss) (1,480,758 ) (859,394 ) (5,062,996 ) (3,774,509 ) Other income: Interest income 15,315 26,307 81,790 76,551 Other income (expense) (32,838 ) 462 (32,653 ) (77 ) Other income and (expense), net (17,523 ) 26,769 49,137 76,474 (Loss) before income taxes (1,498,281 ) (832,625 ) (5,013,859 ) (3,698,035 ) Income taxes 29,932 43,780 101,888 77,780 Net (Loss) $ (1,528,213 ) $ (876,405 ) $ (5,115,747 ) $ (3,775,815 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic (loss) per common share: $ (0.12 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.31 ) Diluted (loss) per common share: $ (0.12 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 13,086,516 12,129,283 12,958,067 12,128,816 Diluted 13,086,516 12,129,283 12,958,067 12,128,816





USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Operating Activities Net (loss) $ (5,115,747 ) $ (3,775,815 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 1,022,520 875,638 Amortization 1,000,000 1,000,000 Provision for loss on note receivable 108,750 36,250 Non-cash stock-based compensation 1,292,419 1,251,779 Amortization of stock warrant costs 35,940 8,985 Issuance of stock to consultant — 7,911 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (59,646 ) (244,681 ) Prepaid expenses and other (81,853 ) 75,223 Operating lease right-to-use assets (2,480,902 ) — Other assets (97,298 ) (149,192 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 619,505 42,574 Operating lease liabilities 2,635,797 — Prepaid card load obligations (7,045 ) 346,802 Merchant reserves (2,628,899 ) (2,331,665 ) Deferred revenue 103,529 20,000 Deferred rent (79,748 ) 79,748 Net cash (used) by operating activities (3,732,678 ) (2,756,443 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (647,383 ) (703,112 ) Repayment of note receivable — 5,000 Net cash (used) by investing activities (647,383 ) (698,112 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from public offering, net of expenses 1,793,905 — Purchases of treasury stock (71,906 ) (982,487 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 1,721,999 (982,487 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves (2,658,062 ) (4,437,042 ) Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves, beginning of year 15,340,980 19,778,022 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Load Assets and Merchant Reserves, End of Year $ 12,682,918 $ 15,340,980 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest — — Income taxes 82,206 49,000 Non-cash transactions: Issuance of deferred stock compensation 273,000 303,750



USIO, INC.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Additional Paid - In Capital Treasury

Stock Deferred Compensation Accumulated

Deficit Total

Stockholders'

Equity Common Stock Shares Amount Balance at December 31, 2017 16,874,235 $ 186,299 $ 74,041,083 $ (831,059 ) $ (7,012,544 ) $ (53,260,426 ) $ 13,123,353 Issuance of common stock, restricted 5,000 5 7,906 — — — 7,911 Issuance of common stock, employees, restricted 175,000 175 303,575 — (303,750 ) — Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 142,112 142 355,618 — — — 355,760 Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (66,667 ) (1,060 ) (148,540 ) — 144,075 — (5,525 ) Warrant compensation cost — — 8,985 — — 8,985 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 901,544 — 901,544 Purchase of treasury stock — — — (982,487 ) — — (982,487 ) Net (loss) for the year — — — — — (3,775,815 ) (3,775,815 ) Balance at December 31, 2018 17,129,680 $ 185,561 $ 74,568,627 $ (1,813,546 ) $ (6,270,675 ) $ (57,036,241 ) $ 9,633,726 Issuance of common stock, public offering 769,230 769 1,793,136 — — — 1,793,905 Issuance of common stock, employees, restricted 175,000 175 272,825 — (273,000 ) — — Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 156,667 157 397,999 — — — 398,156 Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (6,000 ) (6 ) (13,254 ) — 13,260 — — Warrant compensation costs — — 35,940 — — — 35,940 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 894,261 — 894,261 Purchase of treasury stock — — — (71,906 ) — — (71,906 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (5,115,747 ) (5,115,747 ) Balance at December 31, 2019 18,224,577 $ 186,656 $ 77,055,273 $ (1,885,452 ) $ (5,636,154 ) $ (62,151,988 ) $ 7,568,335





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

