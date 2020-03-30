Southfield, Michigan, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has earned an additional award based on a ranking released by Great Place to Work® and Fortune.

Credit Acceptance was named to the 2020 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list for the sixth year in a row. We were named #15 among the country’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance for the large company category.

Credit Acceptance earned this ranking based on team members’ responses to questions describing the extent to which we create a Great Place to Work For All. This includes what team members say about their experiences with our workplace no matter who they are or what they do. The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune. This is the second award that we’ve received from Great Place to Work and Fortune this year as we’ve also been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For (last seven years in a row).

To see the complete 2020 List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, visit greatplacetowork.com/2020 .

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 782,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

