HOUSTON, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, will host a virtual roadshow webinar on April 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond, will present an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in: 1-888-254-3590

International Dial-in: 1-323-994-2093

Conference Code: 7022707

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138521

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through May 7, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 7022707. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com , facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

Investor Contacts: Luke Zimmerman Vice President MZ Group - MZ North America 949-259-4987 www.mzgroup.us Allison Tomek VP, Corporate Communications C-Bond Systems, Inc. 832-649-5658