VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, the Tiara™ (“Tiara”), and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, the Neovasc Reducer™ (“Reducer”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2019.



Recent Highlights

Delivered 20% full year over year revenue growth for the Reducer

Submitted Reducer premarket approval (“PMA”) application on schedule on December 30, 2019

Reducer added to the European Society of Cardiology Guidelines as treatment option for chest pain

Added further industry veteran to team, as Bill Little joined as Chief Operating Officer

Reported a $75 million decrease in comprehensive losses primarily due to the Company’s accounting of its 2017 Financing, with the maturity of the remaining 2017 Notes expected on May 17, 2020

“Neovasc completed another year of significant progress in advancing its four-pronged value creation strategy,” said Fred Colen, Chief Executive Officer.

“On Reducer: We continued to focus on commercialization of the Reducer in the EU posting promising year over year gains in revenue and implant numbers. We also submitted a PMA application to the FDA for the US market approval which, if approved, could potentially double our addressable market size. In addition, the Reducer was included in the European Society of Cardiology guidelines as a treatment option for chest pain, a major step in elevating the Reducer toward standard of care in the EU.

“On Tiara: We are pursuing a CE mark in the European Union for the Tiara TA device. We have determined that we have sufficient clinical evidence to file for CE mark for our Tiara TA device and the timeline for approval will primarily depend on the European regulatory requirements, which are in transition. We believe that we are on schedule for approval by 2021 or earlier. In addition, we are advancing our development of the next generation Tiara TF, transfemoral-access Tiara device. The Tiara TF, with its lower profile valve and steerable delivery system, guided by properly trained interventional cardiologists, will expand both the treatable patient population and the number of treating physicians who can use Tiara in the future.

“We thank our shareholders for their continued support and believe that the building blocks we put in place during 2019 will yield results in 2020 and beyond.

“Looking ahead: We started the year with strong Reducer revenues in January and February and were on track for our best revenue quarter ever, until the effects of the COVID-19 crisis were abruptly felt. We will update the market as we learn more on the full impact of the crisis on our business. Finally, we hope to close the year with our first in human implant for the Tiara TF device and positive updates on the progress and timing of both the Tiara TA CE Mark and Reducer PMA approvals.”

Financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019

Revenues for the full year 2019 increased 20% to $2,092,032 from $1,749,133 for the full year 2018. The Company sees continued physician interest and solid scientific evidence for the Reducer therapy as demonstrated by its inclusion by the European Society of Cardiology in its recent practice guidelines.

The cost of goods sold for the full year 2019 was $458,436 compared to $366,258 in 2018, while the overall gross margin for the year was 78%, compared to 79% gross margin in 2018.

Total expenses for the full year 2019 were $31,680,676 compared to $33,793,565 in 2018, representing a decrease of $2,112,889 or 6%. The decrease in total expenses from a year ago was largely caused by a decline in non-cash charges for accretion on collaboration, license and settlement agreements provisions.

The comprehensive loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $33,618,494, or $5.40 basic and diluted loss per share, as compared with a loss of $108,993,067, or $76.26 basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period in 2018. The $75,374,573 decrease in the comprehensive loss incurred for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 was primarily due to a $70,784,391 decrease in the charges related to the accounting treatment of the 2017 Financing and May 2019 financing.

Financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019

Revenues in the quarter increased 8% to $565,821 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to revenues of $523,424 for the same period in 2018 as the Company continues its commercialization strategies.

The cost of goods sold for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $109,449 compared to $93,519 for the same period in 2018. The overall gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 81%, compared to 82% gross margin for the same period in 2018.

Total expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $10,029,861 compared to $10,683,498 for 2018, representing a decrease of $653,637 or 6%. The decrease in departmental expenses from a year ago was primarily the result of a decline in non-cash charges for collaboration, license and settlement agreements provisions booked in 2018.

The comprehensive loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $11,154,637, or $1.45 basic and diluted loss per share, as compared with $10,902,126 comprehensive income, or $5.07 basic and diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in the charges related to the accounting treatment of the 2017 Financing.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

