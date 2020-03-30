COS COB, Conn., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Record net revenue of $24.4 million, compared to $11.6 million in the year-ago period
  • Net loss of $12.4 million compared to net income of $0.8 million in the year-ago period; $11.4 million net loss before preferred dividends, compared to $1.5 million in net income before preferred dividends in the year-ago period
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $5.8 million, compared to $5.2 million in the year-ago period
  • Online networks, which include Crackle, Popcornflix and Pivotshare generated $14.9 million in revenue compared to $1.1 million in the year-ago period

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Record net revenue of $55.4 million, compared to $26.9 million in the year-ago period
  • Net loss of $35.0 million compared to $2.0 million in the year-ago period; $31.7 million net loss before preferred dividends, compared to $0.8 million net loss before preferred dividends in the year-ago period
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.0 million, compared to $10.0 million in the year-ago period
  • Online networks generated $40.0 million in revenue compared to $4.4 million in the year-ago period

“We delivered results well ahead of expectations, including record fourth quarter and full year 2019 revenue and improved fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA, as compared to fourth quarter 2018, in what was a transformative year for the company,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Our growth was driven by continued outperformance from our Crackle Plus networks, including contributions from our original content library, as well as strong early results from our new Distribution and Production business model. While the near-term environment is uncertain amid the global pandemic, we’ve seen continued momentum in the business to date and we are supported by a solid and flexible balance sheet.”

2019 Business Highlights

  • Completed the Sony/Crackle transaction, and put Crackle Plus on track for sustained profitable growth while growing viewers over 55% from May to December;
  • Launched Landmark Studio Group with industry veteran David Ozer, an example of the new distribution and production model;
  • Continued to build the valuable Screen Media library with the acquisition of the Foresight Media film library and a new international partnership with Mark Damon;
  • Produced and distributed the most successful piece of original content in the company’s history with Going From Broke; and
  • Signed new ad sales partnerships in Q4 with Crunchyroll, Xumo, and Jukin Media.

Total net revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 was $55.4 million compared to $26.9 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by the results in our Online Networks operations area. Revenue in 2019 was generated as follows:

  • Online networks (Crackle Plus) generated $40.0 million in revenue compared to $4.4 million in the year-ago period
  • Television and film distribution generated $16.0 million, compared to $13.2 million in the year-ago period
  • Television and short-form video production generated $0.6 million, compared to $10.2 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the short-term impact of the transition to the company’s new distribution and production business model

Gross profit for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 was $14.9 million, or 27% of net revenue, compared to $14.5 million, or 54% of net revenue for the year-ago period. The change in the percentage of gross profit resulted in part from $10.2 million of non-cash amortization of the film library in the company’s traditional distribution business, which is required by GAAP to be included in cost of revenue. Without this non-cash film library amortization expense, the gross profit would have been $25.1 million or 45% of total net revenue, which is well in excess of last year.

Operating loss for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 was $26.1 million compared to an operating income of $0.8 million for the year-ago period. Without this film library amortization expense, the operating loss would have been $15.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 was $6.0 million compared to $10.0 million in 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $6.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $6.2 million as of September 30, 2019, and $7.2 million as of December 31, 2018. Outstanding debt was $20.0 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to $7.6 million outstanding as of December 31, 2018.

The company will file an annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC with respect to its annual financial results.

For a discussion of the financial measures presented herein which are not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and the schedules to this press release for additional information and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

The company presents non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to assist in an analysis of its business. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.

Conference Call Information

  • Date, Time: Monday, March 30, 2020, 4:30 p.m. E.T.
  • Toll-free: (833) 832-5128
  • International: (484) 747-6583
  • Conference ID: 9597934
  • A live webcast and replay will be available at http://ir.cssentertainment.com/ under the “News & Events” tab

Conference Call Replay Information

  • Toll-free: (855) 859-2056
  • International: (404) 537-3406
  • Reference ID: 9597934

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company’s consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). It uses a non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate its results of operations and as a supplemental indicator of operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measure that is used is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the understanding of the company’s historical and current financial results and enables the board of directors and management to analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions that will directly affect operating decisions and investments. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items or by non-cash items. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the company’s actual operating results included in its condensed consolidated financial statements.

“Adjusted EBITDA” means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-cash share-based compensation expense, and also includes the gain on bargain purchase of subsidiary and adjustments for other identified charges such as costs incurred to form the company and to prepare for the offering of its Class A common stock to the public, prior to its IPO. Identified charges also include the cost of maintaining a board of directors prior to being a publicly traded company. As the IPO has been completed, director fees will be deducted from Adjusted EBITDA going forward. Adjusted EBITDA is not an earnings measure recognized by GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA to be a meaningful indicator of the company’s performance that provides useful information to investors regarding its financial condition and results of operations. The most comparable GAAP measure is operating income.

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Reconciliation of Unaudited Historical Results to Adjusted EBITDA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

Tables Follow

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
  December 31,  December 31,  
  2019  2018  
ASSETS       
Cash and cash equivalents $6,447,402  $6,451,758  
Restricted cash     750,000  
Accounts receivable, net  34,661,119   12,841,099  
Prepaid expenses  861,190   218,736  
Inventory, net  312,033   262,068  
Goodwill  21,448,106   2,537,079  
Indefinite lived intangible assets  12,163,943   12,163,943  
Intangible assets, net  35,451,951   2,971,637  
Film library, net  33,250,149   25,338,502  
Due from affiliated companies  7,642,432   1,213,436  
Programming costs, net  14,459,271   12,790,489  
Program rights, net  654,303     
Deferred tax asset, net     452,000  
Other assets, net  313,585   356,221  
Total assets $167,665,484  $78,346,968  
        
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY       
Current maturities of commercial loan $3,200,000  $1,000,000  
Commercial loan and revolving line of credit, net of unamortized deferred finance cost of $189,525 and $334,554, respectively  11,810,475   6,582,113  
Notes payable under revolving credit facility  5,000,000     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  26,646,390   5,078,805  
Ad representation fees payable  12,429,838     
Film library acquisition obligations  5,020,600   2,715,600  
Programming obligations  7,300,861     
Accrued participation costs  5,066,512   1,539,139  
Other liabilities  170,106   414,506  
Deferred revenue     6,469  
Total liabilities  76,644,782   17,336,632  
        
        
Equity       
Stockholders' Equity:       
Series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, $.0001 par value, liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 1,599,002 and 918,497 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, redemption value of $39,975,050 and $22,962,425, respectively  160   92  
Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized; 4,259,920 and 4,227,740 shares issued, 4,185,685 and 4,153,505 shares outstanding, respectively  425   421  
Class B common stock, $.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,813,938 and 7,817,238 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  782   782  
Additional paid-in capital  87,610,030   59,360,583  
Retained (deficit) earnings  (32,695,629)  2,281,187  
Class A common stock held in treasury, at cost (74,235 shares)  (632,729)  (632,729) 
Total stockholders’ equity  54,283,039   61,010,336  
Subsidiary convertible preferred stock  36,350,000     
Noncontrolling interests  387,663     
Total Equity  91,020,702   61,010,336  
Total liabilities and equity $167,665,484  $78,346,968  
        


Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertianment, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
             
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31,
  2019
 2018
 2019  2018 
Revenue:            
Online networks $14,899,288  $1,071,526  $40,027,289  $4,411,427 
Television and film distribution  9,908,645   5,403,133   15,967,507   13,188,560 
Television and short-form video production  14,104   5,431,926   610,356   10,152,020 
Total revenue  24,822,037   11,906,585   56,605,152   27,752,007 
Less: Television & film distribution returns and allowances  (412,461)  (339,194)  (1,241,246)  (892,488)
Net revenue  24,409,576   11,567,391   55,363,906   26,859,519 
Cost of revenue  16,854,807   4,947,483   40,423,550   12,345,590 
Gross profit  7,554,769   6,619,908   14,940,356   14,513,929 
Operating expenses:            
Selling, general and administrative  8,347,681   3,277,581   22,242,032   10,745,235 
Amortization  7,662,143   129,237   13,293,279   326,988 
Management and license fees  2,445,297   1,154,220   5,536,390   2,666,907 
Total operating expenses  18,455,121   4,561,038   41,071,701   13,739,130 
Operating (loss) income  (10,900,352)  2,058,870   (26,131,345)  774,799 
Interest income  (5,645)  (18,528)  (40,191)  (39,058)
Interest expense  327,654   136,097   811,017   388,036 
Loss on extinguishment of debt        350,691    
Acquisition-related costs  232,916   168,661   3,968,289   396,793 
(Loss) income before income taxes and preferred dividends  (11,455,277)  1,772,640   (31,221,151)  29,028 
Provision for income taxes  28,000   295,000   585,000   874,000 
Net (loss) income before noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends  (11,483,277)  1,477,640   (31,806,151)  (844,972)
Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests  (97,322)     (134,282)   
Net (loss) income attributable to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.  (11,385,955)  1,477,640   (31,671,869)  (844,972)
Less: Preferred dividends  974,272   690,131   3,304,947   1,112,910 
Net (loss) available to common stockholders $(12,360,227) $787,509  $(34,976,816) $(1,957,882)
Net (loss) per common share:            
Basic and diluted $(1.03) $0.07  $(2.92) $(0.16)
             


Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2019
 2018 
Net loss available to common stockholders, as reported $(12,360,227) $787,509 
Preferred dividends  974,272   690,131 
Provision for income taxes  28,000   295,000 
Other Taxes  73,940    
Interest expense, net of interest income  322,009   117,569 
Film library and program rights amortization, included in cost of revenue  6,878,959   2,802,916 
Share-based compensation expense  267,777   216,896 
Acquisition-related costs and other one-time consulting fees  232,916   (31,339)
Reserve for bad debt & video returns  1,394,640   (68,217)
Amortization  7,662,143    
Loss on extinguishment on debt     129,237 
Transitional Expenses  629,731    
All other nonrecurring costs  (287,839)  293,428 
Adjusted EBITDA $5,816,321  $5,233,130 
       
       
  Year Ended December 31,
  2019  2018 
       
Net loss available to common stockholders, as reported $(34,976,816) $(1,957,882)
Preferred dividends  3,304,947   1,112,910 
Provision for income taxes  585,000   874,000 
Other Taxes  460,205    
Interest expense, net of interest income  770,826   348,978 
Film library amortization, included in cost of revenue  10,683,227   6,459,431 
Share-based compensation expense  1,061,926   953,688 
Acquisition-related costs and other one-time consulting fees  3,968,289   666,793 
Reserve for bad debt and video returns  2,669,699   646,289 
Amortization  13,293,279   326,988 
Loss on extinguishment on debt  350,691    
Transitional Expenses  3,505,855    
All other nonrecurring costs  276,400   589,679 
 Adjusted EBITDA $5,953,528  $10,020,874 
       