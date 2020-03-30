PHOENIX, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer visits and spend in restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and full year ending December 31, 2019.

2019 Key Performance Metrics

  • Q4 2019 Revenues increased 41% to $2.7 million compared to $1.9 million in Q4 2018.
  • Net loss narrowed by 40.5% to $(2.5) million compared to $(4.2) million in Q4 2018.
  • Full year 2019 revenues of $10.1 million compared to $11.6 million in 2018
  • 2019 net loss, inclusive of $1 million in non-recurring legal fees, of $(8.8) million compared to $(7.2) million in 2018
  • Executed an expanded five-year agreement on December 31st, 2019 with its largest customer to add an additional $2.5 million in annual recurring revenues.
  • Sales pipeline increased to more than $10 million in annual recurring revenues including opportunities in new verticals including the grocery, convenience store, and online entertainment markets.

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our strong momentum from the fourth quarter carried into 2020 by winning a $2.5 million expanded contract with our largest customer resulting in an increased annual recurring run rate of more than $12 million to start the year. Additionally, an accelerating sales pipeline in the fourth quarter, including expansion into new verticals, leads us to believe that growth is achievable throughout 2020 despite the Coronavirus situation. We expect to see a variety of industries adjust their operating models to telecom-based methods for engaging consumers, workers, medical patients, and more. We also expect margins, which were diminished in 2019 due to our customers’ trial usage of advanced SMS and multimedia mobile messaging services, will begin to normalize and increase cash flows.”

Mr. Becker continued, “Our largest customers in the QSR market have historically generated the majority of their business through takeout, drive thru, and delivery sales which has provided some insulation to the growing prohibition to in-store dining in the restaurant space. We’re also seeing accelerating demand for our mobile messaging and receipt solutions to cover an increasing gap created by the absence of national advertising channels such as live sports and entertainment. Our strategy for the remainder of the year is to aggressively support our existing and prospective QSR customers with driving off premise sales while expanding into the convenience store and grocery markets where rapid growth is resulting from the unique global Coronavirus situation. While we’ve historically invested heavily in research and product development, we believe our Recurrency platform is well equipped to support material growth and our operating plan can transition to positive cash flows as we navigate the dynamics of this rapidly evolving market.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands)Three months ended Dec 31,Year Ended Dec 31,
 2019201820192018
Revenue$  2,723 $  1,936 $  10,057 $  11,557 
Gross profit$  1,170 $  574 $  4,119 $  7,624 
Gross margin43%30%41%66%
Operating Expenses$  3,634 $  4,773 $  12,506 $  14,575 
Income (loss) from Operations$  (2,464)$  (4,199)$  (8,387)$  (6,951)
Net income (loss)$  (2,510)$  (4,218)$  (8,822)$  (7,216)
Adjusted EBITDA *$  (1,980) $  (3,275) $  (6,153) $  (6,726)
         
* Non-GAAP measures        
(In thousands)Three months ended Dec 31,Year Ended Dec 31,
 2019201820192018
Revenue excluding ASC 606 *$  2,978 $  2,874 $  10,962 $  8,864 
Adjusted gross profit *$  1,425 $  1,512 $  5,024 $  4,932 
Adjusted gross margin *48%53%46%56%
Opex excluding ASC 606 *$  3,756 $  5,427 $  12,947 $  13,092 
Income (loss) from operations excluding ASC 606 *$  (2,331)$  (3,914)$  (7,922)$  (8,160)
* Non-GAAP measures            

Conference Call
Mobivity will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on March 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information:

Date:Monday, March 30, 2020
Time:4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers:1-877-705-6003
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-201-493-6725
Please Reference Conference ID:13700252

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on March 30, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13700252. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
         
         
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2019  2018 
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash $  273,599  $  554,255 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $88,071 and $10,104, respectively    614,726     601,658 
Contracts receivable, current    526,948     578,869 
Other current assets    601,749     736,309 
Total current assets    2,017,022     2,471,091 
Goodwill    496,352     537,550 
Right to use lease assets    260,645     - 
Intangible assets, net    1,762,211     1,781,448 
Contracts receivable, long term    1,260,371     2,113,823 
Other assets    67,787     527,146 
TOTAL ASSETS $  5,864,388  $  7,431,058 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $  3,256,888  $  1,731,628 
Accrued interest    35,292     9,167 
Accrued and deferred personnel compensation    244,953     350,311 
Deferred revenue and customer deposits    440,309     1,956,938 
Related party notes payable, net - current maturities    140,700     131,392 
Notes payable, net - current maturities    540,576     1,148,198 
Other current liabilities    566,808     723,636 
Total current liabilities    5,225,526     6,051,270 
         
Non-current liabilities        
Notes payable, net - long term    1,567,529     194,328 
Other long term liabilities    785,678     860,500 
Total non-current liabilities    2,353,207     1,054,828 
Total liabilities    7,578,733     7,106,098 
Commitments and Contingencies        
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,380,969 and 45,998,053, shares issued and outstanding     51,381     45,998 
Equity payable    100,862     100,862 
Additional paid-in capital    94,781,738     88,008,473 
Accumulated other comprehensive income    8,780     4,759 
Accumulated deficit    (96,657,106)    (87,835,132)
Total stockholders' equity    (1,714,345)    324,960 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $  5,864,388  $  7,431,058 



Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
                
                
 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended
  December 31 
        
 2019
 2018
 2019
 2018
Revenues               
Revenues   2,723,478     1,935,601     10,056,922     11,556,536 
Cost of revenues   1,553,155     1,361,530     5,938,298     3,932,334 
Gross profit   1,170,323     574,071     4,118,624     7,624,202 
                
Operating expenses               
General and administrative   1,301,767     1,321,509     5,588,329     4,155,636 
Sales and marketing   429,982     884,948     2,707,356     3,931,469 
Engineering, research, and development   1,890,376     75,791     3,609,968     3,713,787 
Goodwill impairment   -      2,288,057     -      2,288,057 
Depreciation and amortization   11,983     203,031     600,066     486,255 
Total operating expenses   3,634,108     4,773,336     12,505,719     14,575,204 
Income (loss) from operations   (2,463,785)    (4,199,265)    (8,387,095)    (6,951,002)
Other income/(expense)               
Interest income   1,507     3,264     28,160     4,145 
Interest expense   (47,377)    (17,385)    (236,706)    (210,422)
Loss on conversion of debt   -      (1)    (232,462)    (41,903)
Loss on sale of fixed assets   -      -     -      (8,722)
Foreign currency (loss) gain   (340)    (4,679)    6,129     (7,745)
Total other income/(expense)   (46,210)    (18,801)    (434,879)    (264,647)
Income (loss) before income taxes   (2,509,995)    (4,218,066)    (8,821,974)    (7,215,649)
Income tax expense   -      -      -      -  
Net Income (loss)   (2,509,995)    (4,218,066)    (8,821,974)    (7,215,649)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax               
Foreign currency translation adjustments   (8,918)    (24,751)    4,021     70,523 
Comprehensive income (loss)$  (2,518,913) $  (4,242,817) $  (8,817,953) $  (7,145,126)
Net income (loss) per share:               
Basic$  (0.05) $  (0.09) $  (0.18) $  (0.17)
Diluted$  (0.05) $  (0.09) $  (0.18) $  (0.17)
Weighted average number of shares:               
Basic   51,380,969     45,977,176     47,720,507     42,133,368 
Diluted   51,380,969     45,977,176  #  47,720,507     42,133,368 
                
                
 Reconciliation of net (loss) to adjusted EBITDA                
 Net (loss)    (2,509,995)    (4,218,066)  $(8,821,974)  $(7,215,649)
 Loss on conversion of debt    -      41,903   $ 232,462     41,903 
 Impact of ASC606    132,959     285,312     464,509     (1,209,823)
 Stock based compensation    338,966     398,205     1,163,270     965,161 
 Depreciation and amortization    11,983     203,031     600,066     486,255 
 Interest expense    45,870     14,121     208,546     206,277 
 Adjusted EBITDA  $  (1,980,217)  $ (3,275,494)  $(6,153,121)  $(6,725,876)

Non-GAAP Measurements
This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

