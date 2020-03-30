— Company Takes Action to Address Uncertain Business Environment —



ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Summary:

Fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $14.4 million and net loss of ($3.4) million, or ($0.59) per basic and diluted share.





New project sales of $21.1 million.





Total backlog scheduled for installation in the next 12 months, as of December 31, 2019, of $45.0 million.





Cash balance at December 31, 2019 of $3.5 million.

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said, “We have taken aggressive and appropriate measures to realign our business, reduce fixed costs and preserve cash following a challenging fourth quarter of 2019 and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These actions are expected to result in savings of approximately $500,000 per month and will better position us to weather the disruption of the unprecedented nature of the current environment.”

Sunworks continues to serve customers as an “Essential Business” as defined by county agencies “shelter-in-place” directives. Sunworks operates in the energy industry, which is federally identified as a critical infrastructure sector and is recognized as an “Essential Business”. Therefore, Sunworks can continue conducting business and its employees can continue working, despite the California Department of Public Health mandate that all individuals living in the State of California must stay at their place of residence. However, Sunworks customers, subcontractors, suppliers and others may be more disrupted and therefore cause a negative impact to near-term results. The future impact of the pandemic is highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. As a result, the Company has taken the following steps to address the weaknesses experienced in the fourth quarter, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic:

Temporarily reduced pay for 36 employees – including the suspension of all compensation to members of the board of directors and the CEO, and at least a 50% reduction for other members of the management team.





Reduced full-time headcount by 59 people, representing a 30% reduction since the beginning of the year.





Combined project and field management for the two commercial operations in Northern California to reduce costs and enhance efficiencies.





Negotiated rent reductions for all leased facilities.





Proactively applied for a U. S. Small Business Administration Disaster Business Loan, which is currently under review. The Company is currently in the process of applying for a loan enabled by the recent federal stimulus package - Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Sunworks cancelled the “At the Market” equity sales (ATM) after having sold 2.9 million shares in 2019 for $6.8 million, net of fees and 9.8 million shares in 2020 for $7.7 million, net of fees. The company also noted that they reduced the senior secured debt by $1.5 million in January of 2020.

“We do not yet know how long our business will be disrupted by the current pandemic, but we are confident the long-term steps we have taken to realign our operations are appropriate,” Cargile added. “While we have ended our ATM and will no longer sell shares in the open market, the capital we raised from the sales during and subsequent to the fourth quarter was critical to allow us to continue executing on our substantial backlog of projects and build cash reserves. We are optimistic that over the long-term, we will be profitable and generate positive cash flow as a result of the changes we have made in our operations and our cost structure, and that there will be opportunities to augment our capital position in a non-dilutive manner through programs enabled by the recent federal stimulus package. In summary, based on our current cash position, our ability to generate cash from operations and the potential to access funds made available through the stimulus program, we believe that we will be able to effectively navigate through the disrupted business environment and emerge as a leaner, more viable business.”

SUNWORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,154 $ 3,628 Restricted cash 385 447 Accounts receivable, net 7,606 8,201 Inventory, net 2,970 3,233 Contract assets 4,864 6,153 Other current assets 275 150 Total Current Assets 19,254 21,812 Property and Equipment, net 511 852 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,505 - Other Assets Other deposits 69 68 Goodwill 9,464 9,464 Total Other Assets 9,533 9,532 Total Assets $ 30,803 $ 32,196 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 11,221 $ 11,858 Contract liabilities 4,616 5,069 Customer deposits 753 58 Operating lease liability, current portion 864 - Loan payable, current portion 88 179 Convertible promissory notes, current portion - 100 Acquisition convertible promissory note, current portion 252 757 Total Current Liabilities 17,794 18,021 Long Term Liabilities Operating lease liability 641 - Loan payable - 88 Promissory note payable, net 3,484 3,669 Acquisition convertible promissory note - 101 Warranty liability 441 321 Total Long Term Liabilities 4,566 4,179 Total Liabilities 22,360 22,200 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock, $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized shares; 6,805,697 and 3,730,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 7 4 Additional paid in capital 81,132 73,502 Accumulated deficit (72,696 ) (63,510 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 8,443 9,996 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 30,803 $ 32,196



