— Company Takes Action to Address Uncertain Business Environment —
ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Summary:
Chuck Cargile, Sunworks Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said, “We have taken aggressive and appropriate measures to realign our business, reduce fixed costs and preserve cash following a challenging fourth quarter of 2019 and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These actions are expected to result in savings of approximately $500,000 per month and will better position us to weather the disruption of the unprecedented nature of the current environment.”
Sunworks continues to serve customers as an “Essential Business” as defined by county agencies “shelter-in-place” directives. Sunworks operates in the energy industry, which is federally identified as a critical infrastructure sector and is recognized as an “Essential Business”. Therefore, Sunworks can continue conducting business and its employees can continue working, despite the California Department of Public Health mandate that all individuals living in the State of California must stay at their place of residence. However, Sunworks customers, subcontractors, suppliers and others may be more disrupted and therefore cause a negative impact to near-term results. The future impact of the pandemic is highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. As a result, the Company has taken the following steps to address the weaknesses experienced in the fourth quarter, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic:
Sunworks cancelled the “At the Market” equity sales (ATM) after having sold 2.9 million shares in 2019 for $6.8 million, net of fees and 9.8 million shares in 2020 for $7.7 million, net of fees. The company also noted that they reduced the senior secured debt by $1.5 million in January of 2020.
“We do not yet know how long our business will be disrupted by the current pandemic, but we are confident the long-term steps we have taken to realign our operations are appropriate,” Cargile added. “While we have ended our ATM and will no longer sell shares in the open market, the capital we raised from the sales during and subsequent to the fourth quarter was critical to allow us to continue executing on our substantial backlog of projects and build cash reserves. We are optimistic that over the long-term, we will be profitable and generate positive cash flow as a result of the changes we have made in our operations and our cost structure, and that there will be opportunities to augment our capital position in a non-dilutive manner through programs enabled by the recent federal stimulus package. In summary, based on our current cash position, our ability to generate cash from operations and the potential to access funds made available through the stimulus program, we believe that we will be able to effectively navigate through the disrupted business environment and emerge as a leaner, more viable business.”
About Sunworks, Inc.
Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The Company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, public works, and residential. Sunworks’ diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All Sunworks’ employees uphold its guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com
Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s future revenue and operating income. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive, regulatory, environmental and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets and products; the impact of COVID-19 and the related federal, state and local restrictions on the Company’s operations and workforce, the impact of COVID-19 and such restrictions on our customers, and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s supply chain and availability of shipping and distribution; the prospects for sales, lower revenues, failure to earn profit, higher costs than expected, potential operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, and the inability to complete projects within anticipated timeframes and costs; the impact of tariffs imposed by governmental bodies; the impact of national and local economies generally; the Company’s ability to access governmental assisted financing; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company. You should also review the risks described in “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of Sunworks, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents Sunworks file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and reflects only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
|SUNWORKS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,154
|$
|3,628
|Restricted cash
|385
|447
|Accounts receivable, net
|7,606
|8,201
|Inventory, net
|2,970
|3,233
|Contract assets
|4,864
|6,153
|Other current assets
|275
|150
|Total Current Assets
|19,254
|21,812
|Property and Equipment, net
|511
|852
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|1,505
|-
|Other Assets
|Other deposits
|69
|68
|Goodwill
|9,464
|9,464
|Total Other Assets
|9,533
|9,532
|Total Assets
|$
|30,803
|$
|32,196
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|11,221
|$
|11,858
|Contract liabilities
|4,616
|5,069
|Customer deposits
|753
|58
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|864
|-
|Loan payable, current portion
|88
|179
|Convertible promissory notes, current portion
|-
|100
|Acquisition convertible promissory note, current portion
|252
|757
|Total Current Liabilities
|17,794
|18,021
|Long Term Liabilities
|Operating lease liability
|641
|-
|Loan payable
|-
|88
|Promissory note payable, net
|3,484
|3,669
|Acquisition convertible promissory note
|-
|101
|Warranty liability
|441
|321
|Total Long Term Liabilities
|4,566
|4,179
|Total Liabilities
|22,360
|22,200
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Common stock, $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized shares; 6,805,697 and 3,730,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|7
|4
|Additional paid in capital
|81,132
|73,502
|Accumulated deficit
|(72,696
|)
|(63,510
|)
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|8,443
|9,996
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|30,803
|$
|32,196
|SUNWORKS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Revenue
|$
|14,360
|$
|19,242
|$
|59,830
|$
|70,965
|Cost of Goods Sold
|13,681
|15,654
|53,167
|58,701
|Gross Profit
|679
|3,588
|6,663
|12,264
|Operating Expenses
|Selling and marketing expenses
|845
|776
|2,992
|3,824
|General and administrative expenses
|2,848
|2,334
|11,213
|10,001
|Goodwill Impairment
|-
|1,900
|0
|1,900
|Stock based compensation
|101
|130
|434
|1,313
|Depreciation and amortization
|84
|95
|353
|384
|Total Operating Expenses
|3,878
|5,235
|14,992
|17,422
|Loss before Other Income/(Expenses)
|(3,199
|)
|(1,647
|)
|(8,329
|)
|(5,158
|)
|Other Income/(Expenses)
|Other income (expense)
|18
|(11
|)
|6
|(38
|)
|Interest expense
|(209
|)
|(191
|)
|(863
|)
|(544
|)
|Total Other Income/(Expenses)
|(191
|)
|(202
|)
|(857
|)
|(582
|)
|Loss before Income Taxes
|(3,390
|)
|(1,849
|)
|(9,186
|)
|(5,740
|)
|Income Tax Expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Loss
|$
|(3,390
|)
|$
|(1,849
|)
|$
|(9,186
|)
|$
|(5,740
|)
|LOSS PER SHARE:
|Basic
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(2.07
|)
|$
|(1.54
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(2.07
|)
|$
|(1.54
|)
|WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|Basic
|5,706,307
|3,727,845
|4,447,648
|3,730,110
|Diluted
|5,706,307
|3,727,845
|4,447,648
|3,730,110
