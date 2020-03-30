A Year of Continued Progress Building Trusted Identity

LONG BEACH, N.Y., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY] which operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere, today announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $2.6 million compared to $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The results in 2018 reflected the one-time supply of Search™, our Automated Fingerprint Identification System, to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, offset by revenue increases in 2019 from new products and Cards Plus.

our Automated Fingerprint Identification System, to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, offset by revenue increases in 2019 from new products and Cards Plus. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $10.5 million compared to a net loss of $10.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, principally as a result of a non-cash charge for goodwill impairment loss of approximately $1.5 million.

Basic and fully diluted net loss per share for both years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was $0.02 cents.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $6.4 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as the Company invested in the technical and operational resources required to support on-going and future operations.

Secured approximately $3.6 million of additional equity and convertible debt investment during 2019 and a further $1.5 million of convertible debt investment in February 2020.

Refer to Table 1 for reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).

Everything starts with trusted identity. Our identity platform offers a suite of mobile biometric identity services that our customers can use to verify identity ( Proof TM ) and authenticate transactions ( Verified™ ) across multiple use cases, thereby creating trusted transactions.

We continued to make progress during 2019 in executing our Trusted Identity strategy. Ipsidy ran pilots and workshops with a number of reseller and technology partners and potential customers. We developed new implementation and deployment models in response to customer and market demands. The Identity solutions market is rapidly developing and increasing demand for verifying digital identity during remote onboarding and digital transactions can be seen in our pipeline. While remote working and secure access to corporate networks are not new, the scope and speed at which society is now moving workers and students to the virtual office or classroom, is staggering. We believe our products and services are well equipped to help those organizations adopting remote working and learning, and substantially improve how they can confidently grant access only to those who are entitled to such access.

The Company’s highlighted activities included the following:

Signed LOI with local partners in the United Arab Emirates to establish business and operations and commenced sales activities in pursuit of a number of specific opportunities.

Established Ipsidy Peru S.A.C, our subsidiary company in Peru, signed an agreement with RENIEC, the National ID Registry in Peru and developed support to our IdaaS platform for connecting to government registries, including RENIEC, thereby enhancing our Proof™ solution.

Launched Proof, our new identity proofing solution and made it available through Ipsidy’s new Identity Portal and via integration.

Launched Time™ , a mobile solution for tracking time & attendance with biometric & geo-location certainty

, a mobile solution for tracking time & attendance with biometric & geo-location certainty Partnered with Skypatrol to deliver SkyOne lock, which incorporates mobile, biometric identity authentication services and GPS technology as part of a transportation logistics solution for trucking fleets.

Launched our SDK’s for image capture and liveness detection and developed enhancements based on client needs.

Completed support for Apple’s iOS13 with NFC and made available Concierge and Time Apps on both Apple and Android platforms with updated SDK’s.

Recent Highlights

Signed agreement with Temenos SA (SIX: TEMN), a global banking software provider to over 3000 financial institutions, including 41 of the world’s top 50 banks, to integrate with the Temenos banking software system and become a member of the Temenos MarketPlace which provides financial institutions with easy access to innovative fintech solutions from around the world.

Phillip L. Kumnick, previously SVP Global Acquirer Processing at Visa, an experienced industry executive, joined our Board of Directors in January 2020 and was appointed Deputy Chairman.

Philip R. Broenniman also joined our Board of Directors in March 2020, bringing his experience and skills as an investment manager, entrepreneur and financial analyst.

“As a result of our engagement with business partners and potential customers in 2019, we have fine-tuned our approach to the market to reflect the solutions that customers are demanding and simplified the way users interact with our solutions,” said Philip Beck, Chairman and CEO of Ipsidy. “Recent developments have only highlighted the expanding need for remote onboarding of users, verifying identity and authenticating transactions everywhere. The Ipsidy team continues to work on closing opportunities in the EMEA, LATAM and US regions, with a focus on the financial, telecommunication and logistics sectors.”

We are carefully watching developments related to COVID-19 and have considered a variety of potential scenarios. Day to day operations have been somewhat impacted, by the requirement for all employees to work from home, for which we were already substantially prepared, and we are working to mitigate any impact to our customers and employees and are continually updating our plans as the situation develops. The extent to which Covid 19 will impact our customers, business, results and financial condition will depend on current and future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time. We appreciate the support of our employees, partners and customers in these difficult times.

Additional analysis of the Company’s performance can be found in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed at www.sec.gov and posted on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Ipsidy:

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) www.ipsidy.com operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is at the door? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy’s solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za ; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.

Contacts:

Ipsidy Inc. Philip Beck, Chairman & CEO philipbeck@ipsidy.com Stuart Stoller, CFO s tuartstoller@ipsidy.com +1 (516) 274-8700

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Information contained in this announcement may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, future service launches with customers, the outcome of pilots and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, or otherwise and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company’s Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Information.

The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this statement. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about our period-over-period results. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of comparable companies. We also rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess the operating performance of our company and our management team in connection with our executive compensation. These non-GAAP key business indicators, which include Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered replacements for and should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense (stock options and restricted stock) and (6) certain other items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Please see Table 1 below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.







IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net loss $ (10,500,358 ) $ (10,027,613 ) Add Back: Interest Expense 375,598 757,801 Other income (23,920 ) (83,649 ) Depreciation and amortization 790,367 493,697 Taxes 62,931 30,242 Impairment loss 1,671,804 148,627 Stock compensation 1,246,019 2,675,852 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (6,377,559 ) $ (6,005,043 )







IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Revenues: Products and services $ 2,488,624 $ 3,759,635 Lease income 63,421 69,358 Total revenues, net 2,552,045 3,828,993 Operating Expenses: Cost of Sales 669,523 1,256,853 General and administrative 7,892,046 10,358,186 Research and development 1,614,054 894,849 Impairment loss 1,671,804 148,627 Depreciation and amortization 790,367 493,697 Total operating expenses 12,637,794 13,152,212 Loss from operations (10,085,749 ) (9,323,219 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest expense, net (375,598 ) (757,801 ) Other income, net 23,920 83,649 Other expense, net (351,678 ) (674,152 ) Loss before income taxes (10,437,427 ) (9,997,371 ) Income Taxes (62,931 ) (30,242 ) Net loss $ (10,500,358 ) $ (10,027,613 ) Net loss per share - Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 498,747,396 429,852,594 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 498,747,396 429,852,594







IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 567,081 $ 4,972,331 Accounts receivable, net 125,859 130,875 Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease 65,333 58,727 Inventory, net 173,575 133,541 Other current assets 753,505 471,834 Total current assets 1,685,353 5,767,308 Property and equipment, net 161,820 204,000 Other Assets 383,066 1,566,177 Intangible Assets, net 5,593,612 3,310,184 Goodwill 5,218,861 6,736,043 Net investment in direct financing lease, net of current portion 494,703 560,036 Total assets $ 13,537,415 $ 18,143,748 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,215,912 $ 1,347,225 Notes payable, current portion 5,341 $ - Capital lease obligation, current portion 34,816 30,898 Deferred revenue 425,276 236,270 Total current liabilities 2,681,345 1,614,393 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable, net 1,970,937 1,853,649 Connvertible debt 428,000 - Capital lease obligation, net of current portion 49,794 84,610 Other liabilities 131,568 - Total liabilities 5,261,644 3,552,652 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 518,125,454 and 478,950,996 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 51,812 47,895 Additional paid in capital 94,982,167 90,770,682 Accumulated deficit (86,935,593 ) (76,435,235 ) Accumulated comprehensive income 177,385 207,754 Total stockholders' equity 8,275,771 14,591,096 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,537,415 $ 18,143,748







IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (10,500,358 ) $ (10,027,613 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss with cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 790,367 493,697 Stock-based compensation 1,246,019 2,675,852 Stock issued for services 41,071 97,126 Inventory reserve - 348,302 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, net 109,764 477,928 Impairment loss 1,671,804 148,627 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,770 ) 20,762 Net investment in direct financing lease 58,727 52,790 Other current assets (18,834 ) (265,624 ) Inventory (50,647 ) (1,519 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 413,773 (84,512 ) Deferred revenue 189,006 113,759 Net cash flows from operating activities (6,055,078 ) (5,950,425 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (27,364 ) (59,091 ) Investment in other assets including work in process (1,604,152 ) (1,319,932 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (1,631,516 ) (1,379,023 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of convertible note payable 408,000 - Proceeds from the sale of common stock, net 2,928,312 9,610,793 Payment of debt and equity issuance costs - (658,864 ) Principal payments on capital lease obligations (31,188 ) (27,421 ) Principal payments on notes payable - (1,000,000 ) Net cash flows from financing activities 3,305,124 7,924,508 Effect of foreign currencies exchange on cash (23,780 ) (36,551 ) Net change in Cash (4,405,250 ) 558,509 Cash, Beginning of Period 4,972,331 4,413,822 Cash, End of Period $ 567,081 $ 4,972,331 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 10,771 $ 173,426 Cash paid for income taxes $ 62,931 $ 17,304 Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Purchase of vehicle with note payable $ 16,510 $ - Recognition of right to use asset and obligation $ 514,473 $ - Reclassification of software development costs to intangible assets $ 3,111,668 $ 679,882







