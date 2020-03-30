PALATINE, Ill., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and product candidates intended to mitigate the risk of outcomes associated with product misuse, announced today financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
The Company reported an operating income of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to an operating loss of $0.3 million for the same period in 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported an operating loss of $0.7 million compared to an operating loss of $4.0 million for the same period in 2018.
The Company reported net income of $0.2 million or $0.00 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to net income of $8 thousand or $0.00 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $3.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $3.8 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. Included in the results for 2019 is a one-time expense of $2.6 million due to the extinguishment of debt associated with the June 28, 2019 transaction with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC.
In each of the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company recorded $0.4 million in royalty revenue. In 2019 the Company recorded $2.1 million in license fees and $0.2 million in collaboration revenue, such revenues derived from the license agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma for the period June 28, 2019 to December 31, 2019.
Research and development expense was $1.5 million for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2018. These expenses were $0.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $0.1 million for the same period in 2018. The expenses for both years were primarily associated with development of LTX-03.
General and administrative expense was $1.9 million for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, versus $2.6 million in the same period last year, such reduction primarily a result of reduced compensation, corporate insurance and legal expenses. These expenses were $0.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $0.2 million for the same period in 2018.
As of March 30, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of approximately $1.2 million. On June 28, 2019, we entered into a License, Development and Commercialization Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC (”AD Pharma”) for our lead product candidate, LTX-03 (hydrocodone bitartrate with acetaminophen immediate-release tablets utilizing Acura’s patented LIMITx™ technology). The Agreement is described in our press release dated July 2, 2019 and our Form 8-K filed July 5, 2019. This Agreement provides that AD Pharma will pay the Company monthly license payments of $350,000 from July 2019 through November 2020, subject to AD Pharma’s right to terminate such payments, and they will pay the Company for the outside development costs of LTX-03.
The Company filed its Third Quarter 2019 Form 10-Q on February 28, 2020 and thus became current with its SEC filings. The Company submitted an application for uplisting to the OTCQB Market in March, 2020 and effective March 23, 2020 its common stock is quoted on the OTCQB Market and no longer on the OTC Pink.
About Acura Pharmaceuticals
Acura Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and product candidates intended to mitigate the risk of outcomes associated with product misuse. The Company has three proprietary technologies: LIMITx™ Technology, AVERSION® Technology and IMPEDE® Technology.
LIMITxTM Technology utilizes acid neutralizing ingredients to precisely control gastric acidity, which limits the release of drug from tablets and its subsequent systemic absorption when multiple tablets are ingested. LIMITxTM Technology is useful with products whose side effect risks can be mitigated by limiting exposure to a drug in overdose situations.
AVERSION® Technology, used in the FDA approved drug OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCl) marketed by Zyla Life Sciences, utilizes polymers designed to limit the abuse of the product by nasal snorting and injection. AVERSION® Technology is also licensed to KemPharm for use in certain of their products.
IMPEDE® Technology, used in NEXAFED® (pseudoephedrine HCl) and NEXAFED® Sinus (pseudoephedrine HCl/acetaminophen) marketed by MainPointe Pharmaceuticals, utilizes polymers and other ingredients to disrupt the extraction and processing of pseudoephedrine from the tablets into methamphetamine.
Forward-looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to:
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," “will”, "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," “indicates”, "projects," “predicts," "potential" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
|(audited)
|(audited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Assets - current
|$
|1,178
|$
|461
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|540
|606
|Other assets
|844
|1,085
|Total assets
|$
|2,562
|$
|2,152
|Liabilities - current
|$
|1,074
|$
|1,435
|Accrued interest to related party – non current
|229
|110
|Debt to related party, net – non current
|6,000
|4,224
|Stockholders' deficit
|(4,741
|)
|(3,617
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|2,562
|$
|2,152
|ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenues:
|Royalties
|$
|87
|$
|63
|$
|372
|$
|410
|Collaboration
|83
|-
|185
|-
|License fees
|1,050
|-
|2,100
|-
|Total revenues
|1,220
|63
|2,657
|410
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|465
|83
|1,505
|1,759
|General and administrative
|486
|234
|1,877
|2,566
|Total operating expenses
|951
|317
|3,382
|4,325
|Operating income (loss)
|269
|(254
|)
|(725
|)
|(3,951
|)
|Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment
|-
|296
|(2,600
|)
|296
|Interest expense, net
|(114
|)
|(34
|)
|(449
|)
|(223
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|155
|8
|(3,774
|)
|(3,842
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|155
|$
|8
|$
|(3,774
|)
|$
|(3,842
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|31,755
|21,280
|26,720
|21,146
|Diluted
|31,755
|21,280
|26,720
|21,146
