New York, March 30, 2020





Moreover, the increasing concern toward well productivity and Operational Expenditure (OPEX), especially in shale reserves, has caused momentary roadblocks in the upstream activities.In this study, the analyst correlates various political, economic, and technological factors that have a direct impact on the growth of the pumps industry and those that cause a roadblock in pushing order volumes.



The sales of pumps is assessed across 3 segments of the oil and gas industry, namely upstream, midstream, and downstream.An in-depth analysis of pumps types that include centrifugal and Positive Displacement (PD) is offered in the study where its impact across regions and the 3 segments of the oil and gas industry is discussed.



Furthermore, the competitive assessment of pumps in the oil and gas industry offers insights on the leading market participants and pivotal factors that enable to outperform in this market. Additionally, 5 major growth opportunities are identified for pump manufacturers in the oil and gas industry that will enable to unlock new revenue streams.This research embraces a specific methodology that includes discussion with the senior management of pump manufacturers both in PD and centrifugal, and oil and gas enterprises and is supported by secondary research.

