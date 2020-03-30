DENVER, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Resources Corporation (“we”, “us”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPR) announced today a change in the format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") from in-person to virtual-only. Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), and to support the health and well-being of the Company's shareholders, employees, and their families, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time (10:30 a.m. ET).



As described in the Company's proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, shareholders at the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, you must register prior to Friday, April 24, 2020, 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. ET) at www.proxydocs.com/HPR and enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice you previously received. You must also follow subsequent instructions you may receive by electronic mail thereafter.

