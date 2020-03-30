SHOUGUANG, China, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) ("Gulf Resources" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China today announced that it has filed a Form 12b-25 to the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to extend the due date of its annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2019 (the “Annual Report”) for fifteen days, as permitted by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



In its filing the Company has advised that the Annual Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period due to the fact that the Company was unable to finalize its financial results due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Specifically, the Company’s receipt of information from certain third parties related to the completion of its audit has been delayed; in addition, the Company’s personnel responsible for its financial reporting function had been adversely affected due to the city lockdown measures in China. As a result, the Company could not solicit and obtain the necessary review of the Annual Report in a timely fashion prior to the due date of the Annual Report. The Company will file the Annual Report on or before the expiration of the fifteen day extension period, or by April 14, 2020.

About Gulf Resources, Inc.



Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ("SYCI"), and Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited (“DCHC”). The company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the Company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. For more information, visit www.gulfresourcesinc.com .



The actual results may differ materially depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the general economic and business conditions in the PRC, future product development and production capabilities, shipments to end customers, market acceptance of new and existing products, additional competition from existing and new competitors for bromine and other oilfield and power production chemicals, changes in technology, the ability to make future bromine asset purchases, and various other factors beyond its control.



