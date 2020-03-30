SEATTLE, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, March 12th by 2nd Watch, please note that in the line reading "More information about the 2nd Watch DataOps service can be found here .", the hyperlink should have pointed to http://offers.2ndwatch.com/dataops-foundation-datasheet. The corrected release follows:

2nd Watch , a leading professional services and managed cloud company, announces a new analytics service for enterprises that want to make more informed, data-driven decisions. Leveraging serverless tools and battle-tested over dozens of successful deployments, the new DataOps service from 2nd Watch is a fully managed offering that aligns a company’s business goals with its data, providing users easy access to fresh insights from previously siloed sources.



“Transforming an organization to be more data-driven requires an evolution both in technology and culture. Data initiatives die without a guiding business objective,” said Robert Whelan, Practice Manager of Data Engineering and Analytics at 2nd Watch. “While every organization is unique, they all want to see and act on trustworthy data. That’s where our DataOps service comes into play. We combine years of experience and industry best practices with a client’s unique access, security and governance requirements to help them solve business problems.”

The 2nd Watch DataOps service begins with highly trained 2nd Watch consultants working side-by-side with a client to identify their primary business objectives. Once the objectives are clarified, 2nd Watch will use serverless offerings to connect a client’s primary data sources. These services are all cloud-native and fully managed by 2nd Watch, enabling users to focus on creating business value rather than managing servers.

The service covers everything from governance to data exploration and storage, while working with a company’s existing identity store (Okta, ActiveDirectory, etc.), plugging into any BI tool, and handling structured, semi-structured and unstructured data of any volume. 2nd Watch uses data lake tools to secure a company’s data using sensible role definitions such as Business Analyst and Data Engineer. The service uses a classic 3-zone data lake on cloud storage, and data is automatically compressed and archived to minimize storage costs. Only the most important “data marts” – approved datasets – get loaded into more costly cloud data warehouses, minimizing cost and complexity for the client.

More information about the 2nd Watch DataOps service can be found here .

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of business which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .