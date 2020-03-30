CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Operations Corp. (“Harvest” or the “Company”) announced the filing of its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) and its Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information Form 51-101F1 for the year ended December 31, 2019.



The company filed its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and related and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) on SEDAR and SGXNet on February 25, 2020.

An electronic copy of each document is available on Harvest’s website at www.harvestoperations.com and on Harvest’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) profile at www.sedar.com .

HARVEST CORPORATE PROFILE

Harvest is a wholly-owned, subsidiary of Korea National Oil Corporation (“KNOC”). Harvest is a significant operator in Canada's energy industry offering stakeholders exposure to exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas (Upstream) and an oil sands project in northern Alberta (BlackGold).

KNOC is a state owned oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas along with storing petroleum resources. KNOC will fully establish itself as a global government-run petroleum company by applying ethical, sustainable and environment-friendly management and by taking corporate social responsibility seriously at all times. For more information on KNOC, please visit their website at www.knoc.co.kr/ENG/main.jsp .

ADVISORY

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information that involves risk and uncertainty. For this purpose, any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often contain terms such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. Such risks and uncertainties in respect of such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: imprecision of reserve estimates; conventional oil and natural gas operations; volatility in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; risks associated with realizing the value of acquisitions; general economic, market and business conditions; changes in environmental legislation and regulations; the availability of sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and, such other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Harvest's regulatory reports and filings made with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Harvest assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

