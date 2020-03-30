Conference Call on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT



San Francisco, CA, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy solutions, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 3:00pm Eastern Time / 12:00pm Pacific Time. Fourth quarter and year-end financial results of 2019 will be released premarket the morning of Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Date/Time

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT

Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, please call 1 (800) 774-6070 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call and enter passcode number: 5891510#. A simultaneous Webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com , or www.streetevents.com (institutional investors).

A replay will be available until April 16, 2020 at the same internet addresses, or by dialing 1 (888) 843-7419 and entering 5891510# when prompted.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com

Contacts:

American Shared Hospital Services

Ernest A. Bates, M.D.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

P: (415) 788-5300

eabates@ashs.com

Investor Relations

PCG Advisory Group

Stephanie Prince

P: (646) 762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com