Firstly, the health and well-being of our employees, consultants and community members are of the utmost importance and our efforts are focused on ensuring their safety during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Our employees are currently working remotely, abiding by local and national guidance in place in Canada and Ecuador related to social distancing and restrictions on travel outside of the home. Every effort is being made to ensure INV Metals does its part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Activities on the update of the Loma Larga Feasibility Study are progressing as planned and its completion is expected in the near term. The Loma Larga permitting efforts are also progressing with the preparation of the Environmental Impact Study remotely through web based protocols. Our team will work with the relevant Ecuadorian ministries to advance our permitting efforts to the best of our abilities while restrictions are in place. Drilling at Tierras Coloradas was completed and demobilized prior to the outbreak. The results of the drilling will be released when assays are received and have been independently reviewed through a quality assurance/quality control (“QA/QC”) program. The safety of our employees, communities and stakeholders will be our first priority during this time, however, given the nature of the Company’s current activities, we expect to be able to progress on our current objectives. If the current restrictions last a prolonged period of time or are increased, there inevitably will be impacts on our business that are not quantifiable at this time. We will continue to provide updates to the situation as it unfolds.

The Company also reports its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company recorded a total loss of $2,997,082 or $0.03 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $4,380,178 or $0.05 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $1,383,096 or 32% from the prior year. The Company’s unaudited cash balance as at March 30, 2020 was approximately $10.9 million.

The Company will also be relying upon the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian securities regulators as a result of COVID-19 to delay the filing of its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “AIF”). The Company expects to file the AIF by April 30, 2020. The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to the Company’s Insider Trading Policy and such policy reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. The Company also confirms that there have been no material business developments since the filing of the financial statements referred to above.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador, and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, Carolina and Las Peñas exploration projects.

