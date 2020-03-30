VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG; HKEx: 2099) (the “Company” or “China Gold International Resources”) announces that its board of directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Liangyou Jiang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as Chairman of the Board, effective from March 29, 2020, Vancouver time.

Mr. Jiang joined the Company in 2010 and served as general manager of Tibet Huatailong Mining Development Co., Ltd. ("Huatailong"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, responsible for supervising the production and operation of the large-scale Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine and its Phase II expansion project. In 2012, Mr. Jiang was promoted to Chairman of Huatailong. In 2014, he was appointed to be Executive Director and Senior Executive Vice President of the Company, with overall responsibility for the Company's operations and day-to-day management. In October 2018, Mr. Jiang was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Prior to joining the Company in 2010, Mr. Jiang served as Vice President and Chief Engineer of Changchun Gold Design Institute. Mr. Jiang has more than 30 years of experience in mine design, construction, operation management and corporate governance, and has served on board of several mining companies in China and abroad. Mr. Jiang, as Chairman of the Board, will direct and lead the Company in its future efforts on operation, growth, capital market and corporate governance.

The Company has been committed to improving the governance structure as a listed company. The Company previously established the role of “Lead Independent Director”. Mr. Ian He was appointed as Lead Independent Director as of November 13, 2018. The role of Lead Independent Director was created to liaise with Chief Executive Officer on behalf of the independent non-executive directors and advise the Board on matters where there may be an actual or perceived conflict of interest to ensure the best possible operation of the Board in accordance with the best corporate governance practices.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. operates both profitable and growing mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, and the Jiama Copper-Polymetallic Mine in Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China.

