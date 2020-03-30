WINNIPEG, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada applauds the Manitoba government for providing restaurants with a lifeline to survive the COVID-19 crisis by allowing alcohol to be sold with takeout and delivery meal orders.

“This is a bit of good news for an industry that has been decimated by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Restaurants Canada Director Scot McTaggart. “Restaurants are struggling to survive, and this will give operators a new revenue source when it is needed most.”

Restaurants Canada estimates that between 16,000 and 20,000 employees in Manitoba’s foodservice sector are already out of work. The national association expects widespread restaurant closures will cost the province’s economy $500 million over the next 3 months.

“On behalf of all licensed establishments, I want to thank Premier Pallister and Minister Wharton for getting this done,” said James Rilett, Restaurants Canada Vice President, Central Canada. “They understand that physical distancing restrictions, while necessary, have been devastating for our industry and they have been working hard to lessen the impact.”

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Manitoba’s foodservice sector is a $2.5 billion industry that directly employs more than 43,000 workers, is the province’s number one source of first jobs and serves hundreds of thousands of customers across the province every day.

