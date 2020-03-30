Selbyville, Delaware, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “AI Chipsets Market by Product (GPU, ASIC, CPU, FPGA), Technology (NLP, RPA, Computer Vision, Network Security), Processing Type (Edge, Cloud), Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, Consumer Electronics, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of ai chipsets will reach $70 billion by 2026.

The AI chipsets market growth is attributed to enormous growth of social media applications and e-commerce. This led to rapid growth in data volume and demand for high-speed processors, accelerating the requirement for AI chipsets. Moreover, the increasing penetration of smart devices and smartphones will accelerate the market revenue.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4267

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with AI is experiencing wide adoption in autonomous robots, facial analysis system, and IQ Bots. Moreover, the rising adoption of autonomous robots in various industry verticals is leveraging the demand for AI chipsets using RPA technology.

The FPGA product segment in the artificial intelligence chipsets market will observe lucrative growth rate of over 25% from 2020 to 2026 due to its low-power requirements, high-performance, and enhanced connectivity feature. The FPGA offers high bandwidth memory and custom parallelism in real-time interface with an AI model. The companies are investing in various FPGA innovations to provide enhanced features in the AI platform.

The BFSI sector is anticipated to register substantial gains through 2026 owing to adoption of AI chipsets in its systems to reduce lending risks by profiling applicants and improving fraud detection. The financial service organizations are modernizing their IT infrastructure with innovations in technology to get sustainable competitive advantage. The growing need for customer service, operational excellence, security, and agility in the financial service industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the AI chipsets market.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4267

Europe artificial intelligence chipsets market is set to witness a growth of 33% from 2020 to 2026 due to rising development of autonomous vehicles. According to European Patent Office, the patent application in the region related to autonomous driving has noticeably grown 20 times faster compared to other technologies. The EPO for autonomous driving has increased by 330% from 2011 to 2017. The AI chipsets in autonomous vehicles can synthesize large amounts of data from cameras, sensors, and other sources in real time, and help to function autonomous vehicles more efficiently and safely.

Some of the key players operating in the market include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Baidu, Inc., Google, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The AI chipset startup includes Adapteva, Inc., AIBrain Inc, BitMain Technologies Holding Company, Graphcore Ltd., Horizon Robotics, and ThinkForce.

Some major findings of the AI chipsets market report include:

ASIC is significantly contributing to the growth of the market owing to its usage for high-performance processors.

The edge computing is considerably surging the market owing to its increasing demand from autonomous vehicles, surveillance devices, and smartphones.

With the rising trend of smart homes, enterprises are inclining more toward AI and ML chipsets.

Development of smarter robots, which include virtual assistant and control of connected devices will accelerate the demand for the artificial intelligence chipsets market.

The AI chipset providers are focusing on developing innovative products and also improving their existing product offerings to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 - 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Manufacturers

3.3.2. HPC vendors

3.3.3. IP vendors

3.3.4. AI start-up scenario

3.3.5. R&D

3.3.6. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1. Evolution & milestone

3.4.2. Major recent developments

3.4.2.1. Hybrid AI chipset

3.4.2.2. Quantum computing with AI

3.5. AI Patent analysis

3.5.1. North America

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.4. LAMEA

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. North America

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. Asia Pacific

3.6.4. Latin America

3.6.5. MEA

3.7. Industry impact forces

3.7.1. Growth drivers

3.7.2. Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Porter’s analysis

3.9.1. Industry rivalry

3.9.2. Threat of new entrants

3.9.3. Buyer power

3.9.4. Supplier power

3.9.5. Threat of substitutes

3.10. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.10.1. Company market share

3.10.2. Strategy dashboard

3.11. PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipsets-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision makers. https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com