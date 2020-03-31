TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation (TSX.V: ESU) (“EEStor” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has filed its 2019 annual audited financial statements, along with its interim financial statements for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, and their related management’s discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Required Filings”).



The Corporation is currently subject to a voluntary management cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on January 29, 2020 in connection with the Required Filings. The Corporation expects this cease trade order to be revoked following the completion of the Required Filings.

Ian Clifford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, commented: “To all our shareholders I extend our thanks for your ongoing support and patience. We are pleased to have completed our 2019 audit, and appreciate everyone’s efforts working through the process in these unprecedented times.”

Clifford continued: “We are excited about moving forward with the potential acquisition of Infinium Generation. The acquisition of Infinium should allow for the targeted implementation of specific types of zero-emission generation and storage technology to address some of the most pressing and dynamic energy needs globally. By creating zero-emission fuels from sustainably generated purified water, in exactly the place the energy needs to be consumed, we hope to reduce, and potentially eliminate, the need for profoundly inefficient distribution networks that exist today.”

About EEStor

EEStor is a developer of high energy density solid-state capacitor technology utilizing patented Composition Modified Barium Titanate (CMBT) material. EEStor is committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

