The Board of Directors of Polarcus Limited (“Polarcus” or the “Company”) (OSE: PLCS) has approved the 2019 annual financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

Polarcus reported its IFRS unaudited fourth quarter and preliminary full year 2019 results on 27 February 2020. There were no changes to the consolidated annual financial statements compared to those presented on 27 February 2020.

Polarcus’ 2019 Annual Report will be made available electronically to the Company’s shareholders in the first week of April 2020.

Contacts

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO

+971 50 559 8175

hp.burlid@polarcus.com

About Polarcus



﻿Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is a focused geophysical service provider of safe and environmentally responsible marine acquisition services globally. Our geophysical offering is driven by innovation and collaboration to provide clients with better seismic data faster. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge technologies for improved environmental performance and operational efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced priority processing solutions including Cirrus, a suite of cloud-based applications and services designed to bring clients closer to acquired seismic data, enabling faster and better informed exploration decisions. The Company services its clients globally from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London, Singapore and delivers Group asset management services from Oslo. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.