Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

31 March 2020

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

The International Stock Exchange Bond Admission

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce the admission of the Atlas Capital Markets Limited Tranche 1 Bonds ($7,101,947) to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange “TISE” on Friday 27th March 2020.

TISE is a stock exchange headquartered in St Peter Port, Guernsey which provides a responsive and innovative listing facility for international companies.

For full details the Listing Document is available on the Company’s website at www.vastplc.com

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc, is an AIM listed mining company with mines in Romania and Zimbabwe focused on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is now currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine and the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe.

Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance.

