Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release March 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.





Enedo has concluded the co-operation negotiations

Enedo has concluded the co-operation negotiations started on 23rd March 2020. As a result of the negotiations, the temporary layoffs regarding Finland personnel are completed with maximum of 90 days layoff per employee. The planning of temporary layoffs has been done so that the delivery of products and customer work is not endangered. Group management team has also decided to temporarily reduce their salaries as part of the corrective measures. In addition to temporary layoffs in Finland, similar layoffs will start on 1st April also in company’s Italy operations.

Enedo Finland unit had 40 employees in the end of December 2019.

