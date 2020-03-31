In accordance with the resolution by the annual general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) (“NAXS”) on 12 March 2020, the number of shares and voting rights in NAXS have during March 2020 been reduced by way of cancellation of 757,476 repurchased shares.

Prior to the cancellation of own shares there were a total of 11,910,061 shares and voting rights in NAXS. The number of shares and voting rights decreased with 757,476 through the cancellation. As of 31 March 2020, following completion of the cancellation, the total number of shares and voting rights in NAXS is 11,152,585.

NAXS is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

