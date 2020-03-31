Regulatory Release 14/2020

During March, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of March 31, 2020, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 46,722,983 following an issue of 297,804 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 4/2020 “Board of directors issues 297,804 new ordinary shares” released on March 13, 2020.







