Redemption of the OCEANE 2003-2020 maturing on April 1, 2020

Payment of the final coupon and redemption of principal for a total of 0.6M€

The Atari Group no longer has any financial debt (excluding leases under IFRS 16)

Paris, France, March 31, 2020 – Atari announces the redemption of the remaining OCEANE 2003-2020 convertible bonds (FR0010032839) in accordance with their stated maturity date of April 1, 2020, at a price of 7.539 euros per OCEANE as well as a coupon of 0.007 euros per OCEANE, or a total amount of 625,608.67 euros for 82,906 OCEANE 2003-2020 that remain outstanding.

Issued on December 23, 2003(1) and modified on September 23, 2006 by the general meeting of bondholders of this OCEANE, it had been subject to a Public Exchange Offer (2) in December 2009. Following this exchange offer, 82,906 of the 16,487,489 initially issued OCEANE 2003-2020 remained outstanding, the possibility to convert and/or exchange them into new or existing Atari shares having been cancelled and the annual interest rate reset to 0.1%.

Following this redemption, the Atari Group no longer has any financial debt, excluding leases under IFRS 16.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/ . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser) – Catharina Prämhall

Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This is information that Atari SA. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on March 31, 2020 at 8:00 am CET.







1 Prospectus having received the AMF visa n°03-971 dated November 6, 2003.

2 Offer document having received the AMF visa n°07-035 dated February 2, 2007.





