Efecte Plc: Share subscriptions with options

A total of 13,500 shares of Efecte Plc have been subscribed for with 2015 stock options. The shares have been registered into the trade register on 31 March 2020, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 1 April 2020 together with the existing shares.

The entire subscription price of 21,750.00 euro will be recorded in the reserve of invested non-restricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.

After the subscriptions, the number of Efecte’s shares will rise to 5,973,490 shares.

Additional information on the option programs are available on Efecte's website at www.efecte.com ﻿





Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

