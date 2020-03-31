SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s fastest-growing programmable logic company, announces VHDL support for their GOWIN Synthesis FPGA development software enabling customers to use VHDL, Verilog, System-Verilog or mixed languages for RTL design entry.



In 1982, VHDL was originally developed at the behest of the U.S Department of Defense in order to document the behavior of the ASICs and later was adopted by IEEE 1076-1987 as a standard hardware description language. Since then, VHDL has been widely used in developing FPGA and ASIC designs. By adding VHDL support, the GOWIN Synthesis now supports complete RTL Languages for their FPGA designs.

“Supporting VHDL in GOWIN Synthesis is an important milestone which completes the customer need to use different languages including mixed languages to describe their FPGA designs,” said Dr. Jianhua Liu, Director of Software for GOWIN Semiconductor. “Given the steady feature and quality improvement over the past one year, GOWIN Synthesis has been adopted by many customers and has received positive feedback. The VHDL support will enable more FPGA designers to take advantage of the advanced GOWIN Synthesis tool. ”

GOWIN 1.9.5 release provides the VHDL/mixed-language support feature in GOWIN Synthesis, as well as SynlifyPro. GOWIN EDA software will continue to enhance the device support, quality of result, and designer usability.

Founded in 2014, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

