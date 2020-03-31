



Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 31, 2020, 10.20 a.m.





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20200331073514_2

Transaction date: 2020-03-31

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,426 Unit price: 19.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,426 Volume weighted average price: 19.38 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505