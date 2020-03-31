Corporate Announcement

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

31 March 2020

Announcement no. 39/2020

The COVID-19 situation may affect both loans and loss level of Jyske Realkredit depending on the length of the period the country is shut down and the ensuing development of the unemployment situation as well as the development within retail trade and other especially affected industries. Even though Jyske Realkredit is not in particular exposed to the industries that are especially affected in the current situation, it has been decided to make a management's estimate in the amount of about DKK 400m in consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak.

At the same time, Jyske Realkredit cancels its earlier announcement about the results for the financial year 2020.

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO