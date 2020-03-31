OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE MARCH 31, 2020 AT 10:45 AM

Outotec initiates employee cooperation negotiations for temporary lay-offs in Finland



The exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic impact Outotec’s business. Due to this Outotec initiates employee cooperation negotiations on March 31, 2020, with the personnel in Finland for temporary lay-offs. The temporary lay-offs would last for a maximum of 90 days.

The negotiations concern the entire personnel, approximately 1400 employees in Finland. At this stage, the details concerning temporary lay-offs cannot be estimated, as these will be determined in the course of the negotiations.

”The coronavirus outbreak has hindered the global market environment, including our operations in Finland. Unfortunately, these measures are necessary in order to adjust our cost levels in the changed business situation,” says Outotec’s CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

