In compliance with Article R. 225-73-1, 2° of the French Commercial Code
Company name of the issuer:
Lectra SA
French limited company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors
With share capital of €32,099,100
Head office : 16-18, rue Chalgrin 75016 - Paris
300 702 305 R.C.S. Paris
Code ISIN FR0000065484 – LSS
|
Date*
|Total number of issued shares making up the Company’s share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|Gross
|Net
|
March 13, 2020
|
32,158,129
|
32,392,219
|
32,348,798
* Date of the notice of Shareholders’ Meeting published in the French « Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires » (BALO) for the Lectra’s Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 30, 2020.
Attachment
LECTRA
Paris, FRANCE
Lectra_Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of March 13 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
LECTRA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: