Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Lighting Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Technology; Application; Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive lighting market accounted for US$ 30.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 40.4 billion by 2027.
Use of laser light for headlight, Flexible OLEDs for vehicle lighting, and bend lighting headlamps with LED are few trends that are anticipated to nurture the growth of the market further. The LED technology has provided automotive manufacturers an opportunity to differentiate their vehicles through unique functionalities and innovative lighting design. LEDs are gaining popularity drastically as their cost lowers, package size, and luminance improves. The above-mentioned factors are projected to render plenty of growth opportunities to the players of automotive lighting market during the forecast period.
Globally, automotive lighting market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to continuous investments in the automotive lighting by government authorities. With significant advancements in the laser light technology, new opportunities are being created for the automotive lighting market players. Audi, a luxury car manufacturer, is one of the pioneering OEMs that integrates laser headlights into passenger cars. It has integrated these intelligent lights in compact and high-resolution adaptive headlights in its Audi R8 LMX.
Asia Pacific held the largest share of the automotive lighting market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019-2027. Europe and North America held the second and third position in the global automotive lighting market in 2018 with market shares of more than 20% and 15%, respectively.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Automotive Lighting - Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5. Automotive Lighting Market - Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Sales of Premium and Luxury Car Owing to Rising Disposable Income
5.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Automotive Lighting
5.2 Restraints
5.2.1 Higher Prices of LED Lightings Than Other Lighting Technologies
5.3 Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Demand for LED Automotive Exterior Lighting
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing Popularity of Laser Headlamps Among Automotive OEMs
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Automotive lighting Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Automotive lighting Market Overview
6.2 Global Automotive lighting Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Top 5 Players
7. Automotive Lighting Market Analysis - By Technology
7.1 Overview
7.2 Automotive Lighting Market Breakdown, By Technology, 2018 and 2027
7.3 Halogen
7.4 LED
7.5 Xenon
7.6 Laser
8. Automotive Lighting Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Automotive Lighting Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 and 2027
8.3 Headlamp
8.4 Small Lamps
8.5 Rear Lighting
8.6 Fog Lamps
8.7 CHMSL
8.8 Interior Light
9. Automotive Lighting Market Analysis - By Vehicle Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Automotive Lighting Market Breakdown, by Vehicle Type, 2018 and 2027
9.3 Passenger Car
9.4 LCV
9.5 MCV & HCV
10. Global Automotive Lighting Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America Automotive Lighting Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.3 Europe Automotive Lighting Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.4 APAC Automotive Lighting Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
10.6 South America Automotive Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Market Initiatives
11.2 New Developments
11.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Automotive Lighting LLC
12.2 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
12.3 Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
12.4 Lumileds Holding B.V.
12.5 OSRAM Continental GmbH
12.6 SL Corporation
12.7 Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
12.8 Tungsram
12.9 Valeo S.A.
12.10 Varroc Group
