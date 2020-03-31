Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atrial Fibrillation Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Treatment Type; End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global atrial fibrillation is expected to reach US$ 18,085.96 million in 2027 from US$ 6,446.08 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2020-2027.



Driving factors of the Atrial Fibrillation market are increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and rising awareness regarding atrial fibrillation are expected to boost the market growth over the years. Besides, development opportunities in emerging countries is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years. However, high cost of atrial fibrillation devices and procedures is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



As per Eastern AHSN, across England, approximately 425,000 people are living with undiagnosed and untreated AF. Various associations across the world have been involved in undertaking awareness regarding the medical condition. For instance, Health Innovation Manchester in November 2018 raised awareness regarding Atrial Fibrillation and other innovative technologies to increase the detection of the disease as part of the Global AF Aware Week.



Other than bodies such as associations and organizations, companies in the market have also played an instrumental role in increasing the awareness regarding atrial fibrillation. For instance, Biosense Webster, a Division of Johnson & Johnson, launched two major initiatives as a part of the Global AF Aware Week, which falls between 18-24 November. As a part of the action named Get Smart About AFIB (GSAAF), the company entered into a strategic partnership with the Arrhythmia Alliance to increase knowledge of AF across the healthcare community and the general public. As awareness helps in improving the medical care needed for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, the market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.



The global Atrial Fibrillation is segmented by treatment type and end user. The atrial fibrillation market, by treatment type, is segmented into non-pharmacological and pharmacological. The non-pharmacological segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end-user, the atrial fibrillation market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and cardiac catheterization laboratories. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In addition, the segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the atrial fibrillation market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global atrial fibrillation market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Market - By Treatment Type

1.3.2 Global Atrial Fibrillation Market - By End-user

1.3.3 Global Atrial Fibrillation Market - By Geography



2. Atrial Fibrillation Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Atrial Fibrillation- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Atrial Fibrillation Market - Key Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation

5.1.2 Rising Awareness Regarding Atrial Fibrillation

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Atrial Fibrillation Devices and Procedures

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth Opportunities in the Developing Nations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Novel Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Atrial Fibrillation Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Atrial Fibrillation Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Share of Key Players

6.3.1 Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

6.3.2 Medtronic



7. Atrial Fibrillation Market Analysis and Forecast - By Treatment Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Atrial Fibrillation Market, by Treatment Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Non-Pharmacological

7.4 Pharmacological



8. Atrial Fibrillation Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - End-user

8.1 Overview

8.2 Atrial Fibrillation Market, by End-User, 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

8.5 Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories



9. Atrial Fibrillation Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.2 Europe Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.3 Asia Pacific Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.4 Middle East & Africa Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.5 South and Central America Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027



10. Atrial Fibrillation Market - Industry Landscape



11. Atrial Fibrillation Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.2 Medtronic

11.3 AtriCure, Inc.

11.4 Biosense Webster, Inc.

11.5 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

11.6 CardioFocus.

11.7 Abbott

11.8 Sanofi

11.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

11.10 Biotronik, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d46adr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900