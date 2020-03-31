                                                                                                                                                                                       

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
London Stock Exchange
Bourse de Luxembourg
Other stakeholders

 

Company Announcement No 12/2020

 		Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark

 

Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36

 

Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk

 

 
31 March 2020 

Dear Sirs

The Board of Directors resolves not to recommend dividend distribution for 2019 at the Annual General Meeting

As a consequence of the overall economic situation as regards covid-19, Sydbank’s Board of Directors has resolved at a board meeting held today not to recommend dividend distribution for 2019 at the AGM. The decision is made on the basis of the authorities’ recommendations to the industry and to signal the Bank’s wish to support its customers.


Yours sincerely
                         
Karen Frøsig                                    Bjarne Larsen
CEO                                                 Deputy Group Chief Executive

