Company Announcement No 12/2020



Sydbank A/S

31 March 2020

The Board of Directors resolves not to recommend dividend distribution for 2019 at the Annual General Meeting

As a consequence of the overall economic situation as regards covid-19, Sydbank’s Board of Directors has resolved at a board meeting held today not to recommend dividend distribution for 2019 at the AGM. The decision is made on the basis of the authorities’ recommendations to the industry and to signal the Bank’s wish to support its customers.



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

