Company Announcement No 12/2020
|31 March 2020
Dear Sirs
The Board of Directors resolves not to recommend dividend distribution for 2019 at the Annual General Meeting
As a consequence of the overall economic situation as regards covid-19, Sydbank’s Board of Directors has resolved at a board meeting held today not to recommend dividend distribution for 2019 at the AGM. The decision is made on the basis of the authorities’ recommendations to the industry and to signal the Bank’s wish to support its customers.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
