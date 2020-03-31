Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Simvastatin Ammonium Salt (CAS 139893-43-9) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Simvastatin Ammonium Salt. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The Simvastatin ammonium salt global market report key points:
Chapter Insights
Key Topics Covered
1. SIMVASTATIN AMMONIUM SALT GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. SIMVASTATIN AMMONIUM SALT APPLICATIONS
3. SIMVASTATIN AMMONIUM SALT MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. SIMVASTATIN AMMONIUM SALT PATENTS
5. SIMVASTATIN AMMONIUM SALT MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global Simvastatin ammonium salt market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of Simvastatin ammonium salt
5.3. Suppliers of Simvastatin ammonium salt
5.4. Market forecast
6. SIMVASTATIN AMMONIUM SALT MARKET PRICES
7. SIMVASTATIN AMMONIUM SALT END-USE SECTOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftviuw
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
