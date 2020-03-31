Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health: Diabetes Apps and Virtual Coaching" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This special technology-based report provides an overview of diabetes, wearable glucose monitoring devices, smartphone-based digital health technologies, and attempts to answer the question: can digital health help improve diabetes?
Smartphone-based digital health technologies are expected to transform the diabetes management market over the next decade by substantially improving diabetes outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. These technologies are engaging and empowering patients, improving glycemic control, and lowering complications.
Digital health technologies are defined in this report as: diabetes smartphone apps integrated with blood glucose monitoring devices (both standard blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring systems) and personalized virtual diabetes coaching services.
The adoption of smartphone-based digital health technologies for diabetes management is being driven by:
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
i. Digital health is transforming diabetes management
ii. Benefits
iii. Clinical data
iv. Limitations
v. Security concerns
vi. Conclusion
1. Diabetes Overview
1.1 Type 1 diabetes: 5% of the diabetes population are insulin dependent
1.2 Type 2 diabetes: 95% of the diabetes population
1.3 Diabetes prevalence: rising by 50% over next 25 years
1.4 Complications: tight glycemic control can prevent complications
1.5 Prevention
2. New Guidelines for Achieving Glycemic Control
2.1 ADA's target A1c: 2019 Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes
2.2 The importance of self-monitoring of blood glucose
2.3 The DCCT study
2.4 New 2019 ADA guidelines for glycemic targets: time-in-range
2.5 Medtronic's TIR goa
3. Blood Glucose Monitoring and the Rise of Smartphone-Driven Diabetes Apps
3.1 Ascens
3.2 DarioHealth
3.3 LifeScan
3.4 Welldoc's BlueStar for diabetes
3.5 Glooko
3.6 mySugr
Exhibit 3-1: Selected standard blood glucose meters and diabetes apps
Exhibit 3-2: OneTouch Verio Flex and OneTouch Reveal app
Exhibit 3-3: OneTouch Reveal Plus powered by Welldoc's BlueStar technology
Exhibit 3-4: Welldoc's BlueStar AI-driven smart diabetes app
Exhibit 3-5: Glooko Mobile app
Exhibit 3-6: mySugr app
4. Virtual Diabetes Coaching
4.1 Lark Technologies
4.2 Livongo
4.3 Onduo
4.4 One Drop
4.5 Virta Health
Exhibit 4-1: Onduo for diabetes
Exhibit 4-2: The One Drop digital diabetes management portfolio
Exhibit 4-3: Virta app
5. Revolutionary Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
5.1 Abbott
5.2 Dexcom
5.3 Medtronic
5.4 Nemaura Medical
5.5 Senseonics
Exhibit 5-1: Selected continuous glucose monitoring systems with diabetes app
Exhibit 5-2: The FreeStyle Libre CGM 14-day sensor and LibreLink app
Exhibit 5-3: The Dexcom G6 CGM System with extended 10-day sensor
Exhibit 5-4: Dexcom CLARITY diabetes management software-
Exhibit 5-5: The Guardian Connect CGM System with Sugar.IQ app
Exhibit 5-6: The SugarBEAT system
Exhibit 5-7: The Eversense CGM and mobile app
6. Clinical data - Can Digital Health Help Improve Diabetes?
6.1 Meaningful Reduction in HbA1c
6.2 Clinical review of diabetes apps/digital health technologies
6.3 Emerging full-service virtual diabetes clinics
Exhibit 6-1: Selected studies, average reduction in HbA1c with use of diabetes apps and/ or digital app-based coaching programs
Companies Mentioned
