Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health: Diabetes Apps and Virtual Coaching" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This special technology-based report provides an overview of diabetes, wearable glucose monitoring devices, smartphone-based digital health technologies, and attempts to answer the question: can digital health help improve diabetes?



Smartphone-based digital health technologies are expected to transform the diabetes management market over the next decade by substantially improving diabetes outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. These technologies are engaging and empowering patients, improving glycemic control, and lowering complications.

Digital health technologies are defined in this report as: diabetes smartphone apps integrated with blood glucose monitoring devices (both standard blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring systems) and personalized virtual diabetes coaching services.



The adoption of smartphone-based digital health technologies for diabetes management is being driven by:

the large and growing prevalence of diabetes

heavy patient burden and treatment complexity

poorly controlled diabetes

spiraling diabetes-related healthcare costs

the rise in global smartphone usage and increased accessibility to smartphone-based telehealth

positive clinical data supporting reduced complications and healthcare costs

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

i. Digital health is transforming diabetes management

ii. Benefits

iii. Clinical data

iv. Limitations

v. Security concerns

vi. Conclusion

vii. Bibliography



1. Diabetes Overview

1.1 Type 1 diabetes: 5% of the diabetes population are insulin dependent

1.2 Type 2 diabetes: 95% of the diabetes population

1.3 Diabetes prevalence: rising by 50% over next 25 years

1.4 Complications: tight glycemic control can prevent complications

1.5 Prevention

1.6 Bibliography



2. New Guidelines for Achieving Glycemic Control

2.1 ADA's target A1c: 2019 Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes

2.2 The importance of self-monitoring of blood glucose

2.3 The DCCT study

2.4 New 2019 ADA guidelines for glycemic targets: time-in-range

2.5 Medtronic's TIR goa

2.6 Bibliography



3. Blood Glucose Monitoring and the Rise of Smartphone-Driven Diabetes Apps

3.1 Ascens

3.2 DarioHealth

3.3 LifeScan

3.4 Welldoc's BlueStar for diabetes

3.5 Glooko

3.6 mySugr

3.7 Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: Selected standard blood glucose meters and diabetes apps

Exhibit 3-2: OneTouch Verio Flex and OneTouch Reveal app

Exhibit 3-3: OneTouch Reveal Plus powered by Welldoc's BlueStar technology

Exhibit 3-4: Welldoc's BlueStar AI-driven smart diabetes app

Exhibit 3-5: Glooko Mobile app

Exhibit 3-6: mySugr app



4. Virtual Diabetes Coaching

4.1 Lark Technologies

4.2 Livongo

4.3 Onduo

4.4 One Drop

4.5 Virta Health

4.6 Bibliography

Exhibit 4-1: Onduo for diabetes

Exhibit 4-2: The One Drop digital diabetes management portfolio

Exhibit 4-3: Virta app



5. Revolutionary Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

5.1 Abbott

5.2 Dexcom

5.3 Medtronic

5.4 Nemaura Medical

5.5 Senseonics

5.6 Bibliography

Exhibit 5-1: Selected continuous glucose monitoring systems with diabetes app

Exhibit 5-2: The FreeStyle Libre CGM 14-day sensor and LibreLink app

Exhibit 5-3: The Dexcom G6 CGM System with extended 10-day sensor

Exhibit 5-4: Dexcom CLARITY diabetes management software-

Exhibit 5-5: The Guardian Connect CGM System with Sugar.IQ app

Exhibit 5-6: The SugarBEAT system

Exhibit 5-7: The Eversense CGM and mobile app



6. Clinical data - Can Digital Health Help Improve Diabetes?

6.1 Meaningful Reduction in HbA1c

6.2 Clinical review of diabetes apps/digital health technologies

6.3 Emerging full-service virtual diabetes clinics

6.4 Bibliography

Exhibit 6-1: Selected studies, average reduction in HbA1c with use of diabetes apps and/ or digital app-based coaching programs



Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Dario Health

Dexcom

Glooko

IBM Watson Health

Insulet Corporation

Lark Technologies

LifeScan

Livongo Health

Medtronic

mySugr

Nemaura Medical

Omada Health

Onduo

One Drop

Roche

Sanofi

Senseonics

Tandem Diabetes Care

Virta Health

Welldoc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1m017i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900