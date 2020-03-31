Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Respiratory Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rise in the number of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), TB, asthma, and pneumonia cases remains the major drivers of the industry.



According to a European Respiratory Journal , the prevalence of asthma in France is estimated to be around 6.4% in 2018. Thus, with these factors, the adoption rate and demand for respiratory diseases are expected to grow substantially, over the forecast period.



The global players into the France respiratory devices market are Dragerwerk AG, Drive Devilbiss International, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medtronic PLC and ResMed Inc.



Spirometers Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years



Based on diagnostic and monitoring devices segment, it is categorized into spirometers, sleep test devices, peak flow meters, pulse oximeters, capnographs and others. The main factor attributing to the growth of spirometers segment is the increasing burden of respiratory disorders, such as asthma, bronchitis, and COPD across the country.



The wide application of spirometers makes it easier for the patients to use this device and is thus, increasingly adopted in hospitals and home care settings. Furthermore, the significant advancements in the field of spirometry include the development of small portable spirometers and the increasing accuracy and acceptability, which is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Large Patient Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Devices

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 By Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

5.1.1.1 Spirometers

5.1.1.2 Sleep Test Devices

5.1.1.3 Peak Flow Meters

5.1.1.4 Pulse Oximeters

5.1.1.5 Capnographs

5.1.1.6 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

5.1.2 By Therapeutic Devices

5.1.2.1 CPAP Devices

5.1.2.2 BiPAP Devices

5.1.2.3 Humidifiers

5.1.2.4 Nebulizers

5.1.2.5 Oxygen Concentrators

5.1.2.6 Ventilators

5.1.2.7 Inhalers

5.1.2.8 Other Therapeutic Devices

5.1.3 By Disposables

5.1.3.1 Masks

5.1.3.2 Breathing Circuits

5.1.3.3 Other Disposables



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Draegerwerk AG

6.1.2 Drive Devilbiss International

6.1.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 Invacare Corporation

6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.8 Medtronic PLC

6.1.9 ResMed Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqomvo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900