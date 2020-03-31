Company announcement no. 8

Spar Nord appoints Henrik Sjøgreen as an observer to the Board of Directors

In its 2019 Annual Report, Spar Nord announced that Laila Mortensen, CEO, had decided to step down after serving eight years on the Board of Directors. The Board also recommended Henrik Sjøgreen, CEO, for election as a new member at the annual general meeting scheduled for 31 March 2020.

Due to the measures taken by the authorities to limit public gatherings and the subsequent executive order to postpone the deadline for filing annual reports for 2019, Spar Nord announced on 19 March 2020 that the scheduled annual general meeting had been cancelled and that a new annual general meeting will be convened once the ban on public gatherings has been lifted.

In view of Henrik Sjøgreen’s background as CEO of FIH Erhvervsbank A/S and his expertise in banking, credit risk management and other areas highly relevant for Spar Nord’s Board of Directors given the current situation, the Board has resolved to appoint Henrik Sjøgreen as an observer to the Board and Risk Committee effective from 1 April 2020 and until, as expected, he is elected as a board member at the next annual general meeting.

As an observer to the Board, Henrik Sjøgreen will attend board meetings and meetings in the Risk Committee, but he will not serve as a member of or take part in voting procedures on the Board.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Kjeld Johannesen, Chairman of the Board, on tel. +45 40 19 15 55 or Lasse Nyby, Chief Executive Officer, on tel. +45 96 34 40 11.

Spar Nord

Ole Madsen

SVP Corporate Communication

Attachment