The market for respiratory devices has been increasing in Spain primarily due to increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as COPD, TB, Asthma, and Sleep Apnea.



As per a report by Cisneros C et al., published in Journal of Asthma and Allergy 2017, in Spain, prevalence rates of 5% and 10% have been estimated in adults and children, respectively, with more than three million people with asthma. This has been the primary reason for the growth in demand for respiratory devices in Spain.



Owing to the rapid advancements in the devices, the population has benefited with the new technologies which are more effective. This has propelled the growth of the market even further. However, the high cost of devices and instruments has been restraining the market growth.



Spain is a developed country with well-structured healthcare system in the country. As a result, many global players in the Respiratory devices market are present in the country. Moreover, some domestic players have also been competing in the Spanish market. These factors have made the region very competitive.



Inhalers as Therapeutic Devices are Expected to Register High Growth During the Forecast Period



As per a report by 2018 Barcelona Institute of Global Health, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has been the leading cause of death in 2016, accounting for 6.9% of all the deaths in 2016. Moreover, the deaths due to respiratory diseases have increased in Spain over the years.



Inhalers are a mainstay of treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These medications are inhaled through your mouth so they can directly reach your lungs. Usually, a combination of inhalers is prescribed. Using different types of inhalers can enhance treatment. As a result, inhalers for therapeutic administration are vital. As COPD is one of the leading causes death in Spain, the demand for inhalers is expected to increase. This is expected to help the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders, such as COPD, TB, Asthma, and Sleep Apnea

4.2.2 Technological Advancements and Increasing Applications in Homecare Setting

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Devices

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 By Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

5.1.1.1 Spirometers

5.1.1.2 Sleep Test Devices

5.1.1.3 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

5.1.2 By Therapeutic Devices

5.1.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

5.1.2.2 Humidifiers

5.1.2.3 Nebulizers

5.1.2.4 Ventilators

5.1.2.5 Inhalers

5.1.2.6 Other Therapeutic Devices

5.1.3 By Disposables



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Draegerwerk AG

6.1.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

6.1.3 Fosun Pharmaceutical (Breas Medical AB)

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 Invacare Corporation

6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.8 Medtronic PLC

6.1.9 Smiths Medical Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



