Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Genetics Market: Focus on Solutions (Products and Services), Product Type (Live Animals and Genetic Materials), and Industry Analysis (Industry Profitability, Supply Chain Analysis and Trait Analysis) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this market intelligence report, the animal genetics market is expected to reach $8.89 billion by 2024, growing at a significant CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Increasing consumption of animal-derived protein, a growing population, rapid urbanization, and extensive adoption of genetic services to overcome genetic diseases in animals, coupled with increased adoption of genetic technologies, are some of the factors driving the growth of the animal genetics market.



Expert Quote



Developed economies such as the U.S., Germany, Singapore, among others, are offering various growth opportunities in the market. The presence of leading players in the countries, along with the increasing adoption of the latest technologies in the animal genetics market are the key factors responsible for the growth in these countries.

Supported by increasing investments and technological developments, companies across the globe are also working on creating genetically modified animals with beneficial characteristics, which can help in producing higher quality meat and milk in a more efficient and sustainable manner.



Market Segmentation



The animal genetics market (on the basis of solution type) has been segmented into products and services. The product segment dominated the global animal genetics market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The animal genetics market, on the basis of product type, is segmented into live animals and genetic material. The genetic material segment dominated the global animal genetics market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The animal genetics market by region is segregated under four major sections, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided on the basis of solutions and country-wise segmentations.



Key Companies



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the animal genetics ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 40 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 20+ leading companies across the supply chain. Key profiles include Hendrix Genetics BV, Cobb-Vantress, Semex, H&N International GmbH, Hubbard, Viking Genetics, Aviagen Group, and Mars Petcare, among others.

Key Questions Answered

What is the global animal genetics market size in terms of revenue, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What are the traditional and emerging technologies in the animal genetics market?

What does the industry profitability by region in the animal genetics market signify?

What is the supply chain analysis of the animal genetics market?

What is the expected growth and market size for the animal genetics market based on different solutions?

What is the revenue generated by animal genetics in different product types such as live animals and genetic materials at a global and regional level?

What is the market size and opportunities of the animal genetics market across different regions?

What are the major forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global animal genetics market during the forecast period?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to global animal genetics?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global animal genetics market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the animal genetics market on the basis of the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Rising Demand for Animals with Uniform Traits

1.1.2 Increasing Need for Global Food Security

1.1.3 Requirement of Advanced Technologies to Ease Animal Agriculture

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Consolidating Genetics Industry Limiting the Potential of Small Business Operations

1.2.2 Reducing Livestock Biodiversity Hampering the Growth of Livestock Genetics

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Scope of Expansion in Developing Regions

1.3.2 Exploring Market Potential for Innovative Phenotypes

1.3.3 Integrating Big Data Tools and Infrastructure for Animal Agriculture



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansion and Contracts

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)

2.2 Leading Player Analysis of Global Animal Genetics Market



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Existing Technologies in the Animal Genetics Industry

3.1.1 Artificial Insemination

3.1.2 Sperm Sexing

3.1.3 Estrous Synchronization

3.1.4 Embryo Transfer (ET)

3.1.5 Recombinant DNA Technology

3.1.6 CRISPR

3.2 Emerging Technologies in the Animal Genetics Industry

3.2.1 Digital Livestock Management: Case Study of a Connected Cow

3.2.2 Leap from Genetics to Genomics

3.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Opportunities in the Animal Genetics Supply Chain

3.4 Industry Profitability of Animal Genetics (by Region)

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.5 Regulatory Framework Surrounding the Animal Genetics Industry

3.6 Traits Focused on Animal Genetics Industry



4 Global Animal Genetics Market (by Solution Type)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Animal Genetics Market

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Products

4.4 Services

4.4.1 Genetic Disease Testing Services

4.4.2 Genetic Trait Testing Services



5 Global Animal Genetics Market (by Product Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Live Animals

5.2.1 Poultry

5.2.2 Porcine

5.2.3 Bovine

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Genetic Materials

5.3.1 Semen

5.3.2 Embryo



6 Global Animal Genetics Market (by Region)

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America (by Solutions)

6.1.2 North America (by Country)

6.1.2.1 U.S.

6.1.2.2 Canada

6.1.2.3 Mexico

6.1.2.4 Rest-of-North America

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe (by Solutions)

6.2.2 Europe (by Country)

6.2.2.1 U.K.

6.2.2.2 Italy

6.2.2.3 France

6.2.2.4 Spain

6.2.2.5 Germany

6.2.2.6 Rest-of-Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific (by Solutions)

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

6.3.2.1 China

6.3.2.2 Japan

6.3.2.3 India

6.3.2.4 Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

6.3.2.5 Singapore

6.3.2.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

6.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW (by Solutions)

6.4.2 RoW (by Country)

6.4.2.1 Brazil

6.4.2.2 Argentina

6.4.2.3 Israel

6.4.2.4 South Africa

6.4.2.5 Others



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alta Genetics Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Role of Alta Genetics in Global Animal Genetics Market

7.1.3 Product Portfolio: Alta Genetics Inc.

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Animal Genetics Inc.

7.3 Cobb-Vantress Inc.

7.4 Cogent

7.5 CRV

7.6 Envigo

7.7 Groupe Grimaud

7.8 Genus

7.9 Hendrix Genetics B.V.

7.10 Paw Print Genetics

7.11 PHW Group Lohmann & Co. AG

7.12 Semex

7.13 Scawfell Genetics

7.14 Swine Genetics International

7.15 Topigs Norsvin

7.16 VikingGenetics



