Mobile wallets used for both in-store and online payments in Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific is the world's leading region in terms of the digital payments market size. Digital wallets such as Alipay, PayPay, LINE Pay, GoPay and others contributed significantly to this success, as they accounted for more than 50% of the region's E-Commerce sales and above a third of the transaction value at the point of sale in 2019. For China, these shares were even higher, thanks to more than nine in ten connected consumers using Alipay and WeChat Pay, according to statistics cited in the report.
Credit cards stay strong in selected markets of Asia-Pacific
At the same time, credit cards remain popular among online shoppers in Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore. In Australia, online card payments accounted for a third of the total card payment value in 2019, and in South Korea, credit cards held the highest rank among payment methods used for both desktop-based and mobile digital purchases. At the same time, these countries also witness the rise of mobile wallets and especially QR code-based mobile payments. Another rising trend is the emergence of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services.
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Regions, January 2019
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, January 2019
- Share of Mobile Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, August 2019
- Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Selected Regions, 2024f
- Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Digital and Physical Goods, 2024f
- Online & Mobile Payment Platform Revenues, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f
- Online Payment Fraud Losses, in USD million, by Segment, 2023f
- Online Payment Fraud Prevention Software Spending, in USD billion, 2020f & 2024f
- Number of Digital Wallet Users, in billions, 2019e & 2024f
- Breakdown of Digital Wallets by Provider's Main Industry, in %, 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, by Selected Countries, 2019e
- Value of Mobile Payment Transactions Authenticated via Biometrics, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f
3. Asia-Pacific
3.1. Regional
- Online & Mobile Payment Trends and News About Players, March 2020
- Card and Electronic Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2018 & 2024f
- Digital Wallets' Share of E-Commerce and In-Store Sales, in %, 2019
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. Japan
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2019
- Actions Taken When The Preferred Payment Method is Not Offered, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2019
- Online Payment Services Market Revenues, in JPY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, FY 2016 - FY 2023f
- General Payment Methods Used, in % of Internet Users, January 2020
- Mobile Payment User Penetration, by QR Code Payment and Contactless Payment, in % of Internet Users, January 2020
- QR Code Mobile Payment Services, by All Used and Most Used, in % of QR Code Mobile Payment Users, January 2020
- Contactless Mobile Payment Services, by All Used and Most Used, in % of Contactless Mobile Payment Service Users, January 2020
3.2.2. South Korea
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Adults, 2019
- Payment Methods Used in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, by PC and Mobile, 2018
- Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Adults, by Age Group, 2019
- Breakdown of Reasons for Using Mobile Payments, in % of Mobile Payment Users, 2019
- Breakdown of Frequency of Using Mobile Payments, in % of Mobile Payment Users, 2019
- Breakdown of Reasons for Not Using Mobile Payments, in % of Adults Not Using Mobile Payments, 2019
- Top Mobile Payment Services by Number of Users, in millions, December 2019
3.2.3. Australia
- Breakdown of Card Payments, by Remote and In-Person, in %, June 2019
- Average Card Payment Transaction Value, by Remote and In-Person, in AUD, June 2019
- Digital Payment User Penetration, by Type, in % of Individuals, December 2018 & December 2019
- Awareness and Usage of Buy Now Pay Later Payment Methods, in %, December 2018 & December 2019
- Usage of Selected Buy Now Pay Later Services, in % of Individuals, December 2018 & December 2019
- Usage of Selected Online Payment Services, in % of Individuals, December 2018 & December 2019
- Usage of Selected Mobile Payment Services, in % of Individuals, December 2018 & December 2019
3.2.4. New Zealand
- Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2019e
3.2.5. Singapore
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2019
- Digital and Electronic Payment Method Usage, in % of Individuals, 2019
- QR Code Mobile Payment Usage, in % of Individuals, by Age Group, 2019
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. China
- Number of Online Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2014 - 2018 & June 2019
- E-Commerce Payments Value, in CNY trillion, 2019e-2023f
- Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2019e
- Digital Wallets' Share of E-Commerce and In-Store Sales, in %, 2019
- Third-Party Payment Transaction Value, in CNY trillion, by Online & Mobile, Q2 2018 - Q2 2019
- Third-Party Mobile Payment Transactions, in CNY trillion, Year-on-Year Change, in %, Q1 2018 - Q2 2019
- Breakdown of Third-Party Mobile Payment, by Type, in %, Q1 2018 - Q2 2019
- Number of Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Mobile Internet Users, 2014 - 2018 & June 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019e - 2023f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Population, 2019e - 2023f
- Breakdown of Third-Party Mobile Payment GMV by Players, in %, Q2 2019
- Selected Leading Mobile Wallet Apps Used, in % of Internet Users, July 2019
- Breakdown of Alipay and WeChat Pay Users, by Gender, Age and Income, in %, 2019
- Number of Face Recognition Payment Users, in millions, and Top 5 Usage Scenarios, in % of Users, 2019
- Breakdown of Payment Transactions Made by Chinese Tourists While Travelling Overseas, in %, 2018 & 2019
3.3.2. Taiwan
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, Q4 2018
- Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Age Group, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 & 2019
- Mobile Payment Services Used, in % of Users, 2019
3.3.3. Hong Kong
- Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2019
3.3.4. India
- E-Commerce Payments Value, in USD billion, 2019e-2023f
- Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2019e
- Non-Cash Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, January 2019
- Key Reasons for Using Digital Payments, in % of Digital Payment Users, by Metro and Non-Metro, 2019e
- Mobile Wallet Payment Transaction Value, in INR trillion, 2018 & 2019e
- Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Respondents, 2019e
- Mobile Wallet Apps Used, in % of Internet Users, July 2019
- Overview of Functions Available in Selected Leading Mobile Wallet Apps, July 2019
3.3.5. Indonesia
- E-Commerce Payments Value, in IDR trillion, 2018-2023f
- Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2018 & 2019
- Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, H1 2019
- Top Reasons to Shop Online, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, H1 2019
- Digital Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Sector, in %, 2018 & 2023f
- Number of E-Money Instruments Issued, Compared to Number of Credit, ATM, and Debit Cards Issued, in millions, 2014-2019
- Number of E-Money Transactions, in millions, and Value of E-Money Transactions, in IDR billion, 2014-2019
- Digital Wallets' Share of E-Money Transactions, in %, 2017 & 2018
- Digital Wallet App Penetration, in % of Individuals, by Age Group, April 2019
- Top 3 Digital Wallet Apps Used, in % of Digital Wallet App Users, by Age Group, April 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019e
3.3.6. Thailand
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, by Number of Online Shoppers and Percentage of Online Shoppers, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018
- Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users, Q4 2018
3.3.7. Vietnam
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
- Accepted Payment Methods, in % of E-Commerce Companies, 2017 & 2018
- Payment Providers Used, in % of E-Commerce Companies Using Payment Providers, 2017 & 2018
3.3.8. Malaysia
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Top 5 Third-Party Payment Services Used in E-Commerce, in % of Third-Party Payment Services Users, 2018
- Breakdown of Mobile Wallet Adoption, in % of Respondents, 2019
- Breakdown of Mobile Wallets Owned, in % of Mobile Wallet Owners, 2019
3.3.9. Philippines
- E-Commerce Payments Value, in PHP billion, 2018-2023f
- Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2019
Companies Mentioned
- Alipay.com Co. Ltd.
- Apple Inc.
- Bao Kim E-Commerce JSC
- China UnionPay Co. Ltd.
- GoPay LLC
- Alphabet Inc.
- JD.com Inc.
- Kakao Corp.
- LINE Corp.
- MasterCard International Inc.
- Naver Corporation
- PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Rakuten Inc.
- Samsung Co. Ltd.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Visa Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6d03gy
