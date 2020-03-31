Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mobile wallets used for both in-store and online payments in Asia-Pacific



Asia-Pacific is the world's leading region in terms of the digital payments market size. Digital wallets such as Alipay, PayPay, LINE Pay, GoPay and others contributed significantly to this success, as they accounted for more than 50% of the region's E-Commerce sales and above a third of the transaction value at the point of sale in 2019. For China, these shares were even higher, thanks to more than nine in ten connected consumers using Alipay and WeChat Pay, according to statistics cited in the report.



Credit cards stay strong in selected markets of Asia-Pacific



At the same time, credit cards remain popular among online shoppers in Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore. In Australia, online card payments accounted for a third of the total card payment value in 2019, and in South Korea, credit cards held the highest rank among payment methods used for both desktop-based and mobile digital purchases. At the same time, these countries also witness the rise of mobile wallets and especially QR code-based mobile payments. Another rising trend is the emergence of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services.

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Regions, January 2019

Share of Online Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, January 2019

Share of Mobile Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, August 2019

Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Selected Regions, 2024f

Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Digital and Physical Goods, 2024f

Online & Mobile Payment Platform Revenues, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f

Online Payment Fraud Losses, in USD million, by Segment, 2023f

Online Payment Fraud Prevention Software Spending, in USD billion, 2020f & 2024f

Number of Digital Wallet Users, in billions, 2019e & 2024f

Breakdown of Digital Wallets by Provider's Main Industry, in %, 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, by Selected Countries, 2019e

Value of Mobile Payment Transactions Authenticated via Biometrics, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

Online & Mobile Payment Trends and News About Players, March 2020

Card and Electronic Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2018 & 2024f

Digital Wallets' Share of E-Commerce and In-Store Sales, in %, 2019

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.2.1. Japan

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2019

Actions Taken When The Preferred Payment Method is Not Offered, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2019

Online Payment Services Market Revenues, in JPY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, FY 2016 - FY 2023f

General Payment Methods Used, in % of Internet Users, January 2020

Mobile Payment User Penetration, by QR Code Payment and Contactless Payment, in % of Internet Users, January 2020

QR Code Mobile Payment Services, by All Used and Most Used, in % of QR Code Mobile Payment Users, January 2020

Contactless Mobile Payment Services, by All Used and Most Used, in % of Contactless Mobile Payment Service Users, January 2020

3.2.2. South Korea

Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Adults, 2019

Payment Methods Used in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, by PC and Mobile, 2018

Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Adults, by Age Group, 2019

Breakdown of Reasons for Using Mobile Payments, in % of Mobile Payment Users, 2019

Breakdown of Frequency of Using Mobile Payments, in % of Mobile Payment Users, 2019

Breakdown of Reasons for Not Using Mobile Payments, in % of Adults Not Using Mobile Payments, 2019

Top Mobile Payment Services by Number of Users, in millions, December 2019

3.2.3. Australia

Breakdown of Card Payments, by Remote and In-Person, in %, June 2019

Average Card Payment Transaction Value, by Remote and In-Person, in AUD, June 2019

Digital Payment User Penetration, by Type, in % of Individuals, December 2018 & December 2019

Awareness and Usage of Buy Now Pay Later Payment Methods, in %, December 2018 & December 2019

Usage of Selected Buy Now Pay Later Services, in % of Individuals, December 2018 & December 2019

Usage of Selected Online Payment Services, in % of Individuals, December 2018 & December 2019

Usage of Selected Mobile Payment Services, in % of Individuals, December 2018 & December 2019

3.2.4. New Zealand

Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2019e

3.2.5. Singapore

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2019

Digital and Electronic Payment Method Usage, in % of Individuals, 2019

QR Code Mobile Payment Usage, in % of Individuals, by Age Group, 2019

3.3. Emerging Markets

3.3.1. China

Number of Online Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2014 - 2018 & June 2019

E-Commerce Payments Value, in CNY trillion, 2019e-2023f

Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2019e

Digital Wallets' Share of E-Commerce and In-Store Sales, in %, 2019

Third-Party Payment Transaction Value, in CNY trillion, by Online & Mobile, Q2 2018 - Q2 2019

Third-Party Mobile Payment Transactions, in CNY trillion, Year-on-Year Change, in %, Q1 2018 - Q2 2019

Breakdown of Third-Party Mobile Payment, by Type, in %, Q1 2018 - Q2 2019

Number of Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Mobile Internet Users, 2014 - 2018 & June 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019e - 2023f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Population, 2019e - 2023f

Breakdown of Third-Party Mobile Payment GMV by Players, in %, Q2 2019

Selected Leading Mobile Wallet Apps Used, in % of Internet Users, July 2019

Breakdown of Alipay and WeChat Pay Users, by Gender, Age and Income, in %, 2019

Number of Face Recognition Payment Users, in millions, and Top 5 Usage Scenarios, in % of Users, 2019

Breakdown of Payment Transactions Made by Chinese Tourists While Travelling Overseas, in %, 2018 & 2019

3.3.2. Taiwan

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, Q4 2018

Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Age Group, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 & 2019

Mobile Payment Services Used, in % of Users, 2019

3.3.3. Hong Kong

Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2019

3.3.4. India

E-Commerce Payments Value, in USD billion, 2019e-2023f

Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2019e

Non-Cash Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, January 2019

Key Reasons for Using Digital Payments, in % of Digital Payment Users, by Metro and Non-Metro, 2019e

Mobile Wallet Payment Transaction Value, in INR trillion, 2018 & 2019e

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Respondents, 2019e

Mobile Wallet Apps Used, in % of Internet Users, July 2019

Overview of Functions Available in Selected Leading Mobile Wallet Apps, July 2019

3.3.5. Indonesia

E-Commerce Payments Value, in IDR trillion, 2018-2023f

Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2018 & 2019

Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, H1 2019

Top Reasons to Shop Online, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, H1 2019

Digital Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Sector, in %, 2018 & 2023f

Number of E-Money Instruments Issued, Compared to Number of Credit, ATM, and Debit Cards Issued, in millions, 2014-2019

Number of E-Money Transactions, in millions, and Value of E-Money Transactions, in IDR billion, 2014-2019

Digital Wallets' Share of E-Money Transactions, in %, 2017 & 2018

Digital Wallet App Penetration, in % of Individuals, by Age Group, April 2019

Top 3 Digital Wallet Apps Used, in % of Digital Wallet App Users, by Age Group, April 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019e

3.3.6. Thailand

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, by Number of Online Shoppers and Percentage of Online Shoppers, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018

Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users, Q4 2018

3.3.7. Vietnam

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Accepted Payment Methods, in % of E-Commerce Companies, 2017 & 2018

Payment Providers Used, in % of E-Commerce Companies Using Payment Providers, 2017 & 2018

3.3.8. Malaysia

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Top 5 Third-Party Payment Services Used in E-Commerce, in % of Third-Party Payment Services Users, 2018

Breakdown of Mobile Wallet Adoption, in % of Respondents, 2019

Breakdown of Mobile Wallets Owned, in % of Mobile Wallet Owners, 2019

3.3.9. Philippines

E-Commerce Payments Value, in PHP billion, 2018-2023f

Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2019

Companies Mentioned



Alipay.com Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Bao Kim E-Commerce JSC

China UnionPay Co. Ltd.

GoPay LLC

Alphabet Inc.

JD.com Inc.

Kakao Corp.

LINE Corp.

MasterCard International Inc.

Naver Corporation

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



Rakuten Inc.

Samsung Co. Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.



Visa Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6d03gy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900