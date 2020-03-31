Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sucrose Esters - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sucrose Esters market accounted for $71.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $137.85 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
While the factors like rising trend of spending on convenience food products in developing countries and multifunctional properties of sucrose esters are driving the growth of the market. However, cost of reactants during the formulation process is hampering market growth.
Based on product, confectioneries sub segment in the food segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its sugar crystallization properties, which improves the emulsification of molten sugar and oil, and prevents adherence to the teeth, machine or wrapping papers. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to high demand for food applications and increased usage in the personal care products are driving the market in this region.
Some of the key players in Global Sucrose Esters market include BASF, Adana Food Tech, Alchemy Ingredients, Alfa Chemicals, Compass Foods, Croda International, Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku, Evonik Industries, FELDA IFFCO, Guangxi Gaotong Food Technology, Guanzhou Zio Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, P&G Chemicals, Sinerga, Sisterna, Stearinerie Dubois, World Chem Industries and Zhejiang Synose Tech.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
