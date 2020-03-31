Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sucrose Esters - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sucrose Esters market accounted for $71.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $137.85 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



While the factors like rising trend of spending on convenience food products in developing countries and multifunctional properties of sucrose esters are driving the growth of the market. However, cost of reactants during the formulation process is hampering market growth.



Based on product, confectioneries sub segment in the food segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its sugar crystallization properties, which improves the emulsification of molten sugar and oil, and prevents adherence to the teeth, machine or wrapping papers. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to high demand for food applications and increased usage in the personal care products are driving the market in this region.



Some of the key players in Global Sucrose Esters market include BASF, Adana Food Tech, Alchemy Ingredients, Alfa Chemicals, Compass Foods, Croda International, Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku, Evonik Industries, FELDA IFFCO, Guangxi Gaotong Food Technology, Guanzhou Zio Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, P&G Chemicals, Sinerga, Sisterna, Stearinerie Dubois, World Chem Industries and Zhejiang Synose Tech.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Sucrose Esters Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pellet

5.3 Liquid

5.4 Powder



6 Global Sucrose Esters Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Protein & Starch Interaction

6.3 Emulsification

6.4 Controlled Sugar Crystallization

6.5 Antimicrobial Property

6.6 Aeration



7 Global Sucrose Esters Market, By Fatty Acids

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stearic Acid

7.3 Palmtic Acid

7.4 Mixed Fatty Acid

7.5 Lauric Acid

7.6 Erurcic Acid



8 Global Sucrose Esters Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Personal Care Products

8.2.2 Body Care Products

8.2.3 Cosmetics

8.2.4 Hair

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.4 Detergents & Cleansers

8.5 Agrochemicals

8.6 Food

8.6.1 Toppings

8.6.2 Spreads

8.6.3 Soups & Sauces

8.6.4 Meat Products

8.6.5 Dips

8.6.6 Dairy Products

8.6.7 Confectioneries

8.6.8 Cereals

8.6.9 Beverages

8.6.10 Bakery Products



9 Global Sucrose Esters Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 BASF

11.2 Adana Food Tech

11.3 Alchemy Ingredients

11.4 Alfa Chemicals

11.5 Compass Foods

11.6 Croda International

11.7 Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku

11.8 Evonik Industries

11.9 FELDA IFFCO

11.10 Guangxi Gaotong Food Technology

11.11 Guanzhou Zio Chemical

11.12 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

11.13 P&G Chemicals

11.14 Sinerga

11.15 Sisterna

11.16 Stearinerie Dubois

11.17 World Chem Industries

11.18 Zhejiang Synose Tech



